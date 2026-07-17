today's leftovers

My tests involved making a ton of CSV files, uploading them into a tool, getting the mutated results back, and comparing them. Dull stuff, and it made a load of temporary files. So I dutifully dumped all the mess I made into the Recycle Bin and, when I was finished and returned to my own desk, I emptied the Recycle Bin.

My colleague returned and he was furious. “Did you empty my Recycle Bin?” he fumed.

“Yes,” I said, “Sorry; was that a problem?”