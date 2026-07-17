news
today's leftovers
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Desktop/Laptop
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Dan Q ☛ Reply to: Deleting Systems You Don’t Understand
My tests involved making a ton of CSV files, uploading them into a tool, getting the mutated results back, and comparing them. Dull stuff, and it made a load of temporary files. So I dutifully dumped all the mess I made into the Recycle Bin and, when I was finished and returned to my own desk, I emptied the Recycle Bin.
My colleague returned and he was furious. “Did you empty my Recycle Bin?” he fumed.
“Yes,” I said, “Sorry; was that a problem?”
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Kernel Space
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SICP ☛ End of Line: Replacing MCP with Standard Filesystem Tools
Properly designed, a filesystem is a hierarchical organisation of resources that allows for enumeration and filtering of those resources, and random access to their contents. In other words, pretty much anything that you can represent as a database with a collection of CRUD (Create, Retrieve, Update, and Delete) operations, you can represent as a filesystem.
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Graphics Stack
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It's FOSS ☛ Turns Out Wayland Isn't the Input Lag Disaster Everyone Says it is
A DIY click-to-photon tester puts X11, Wayland, VRR, and a DXVK fork to the test, with some surprising results.
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RX 9070 XT vs RTX 5080 Performance Comparison Windows 11 and Linux in 2026
New comprehensive benchmarking across 14 games at 1440p resolution reveals the actual difference in gaming performance between Windows 11 25H2 and popular Linux distributions. A Ryzen 9 7900X3D processor and DDR5 6000MT/s CL32 RAM were used as the benchmark rig. To evaluate the interaction of graphics architectures with operating systems, video cards were selected. Radeon RX 9070 XT and GeForce RTX 5080. The results show that Windows 11 maintains its lead in average frame rate, but the depth of the performance drop on Linux varies significantly depending on the GPU manufacturer.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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HaikuOS ☛ [GSoC 2026] Midterm progress on the Devices application
Hello Everyone! I have officially reached the midterm mark of my GSoC project, revamping the devices application. Over the past few weeks, I have made a couple of changes extracting more hardware information and presenting it cleanly to the user.
Here is a look at what has been accomplished so far.
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