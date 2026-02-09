news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 09, 2026



Quoting: Kdenlive 25.12.2 released - Kdenlive —

The second maintenance release of the 25.12 series is with the usual batch of stability fixes and workflow improvements. Highlights of this release include fixes to various monitor issues and refactoring of the monitor dragging mechanism. See the changelog below for more details.

Our small team has been working for years to build an intuitive open source video editor that does not track you, does not use your data, and respects your privacy. However, to ensure a proper development requires resources, so please consider a donation if you enjoy using Kdenlive - even small amounts can make a big difference.