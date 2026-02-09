news

Quoting: Milis Linux - independent distribution - LinuxLinks —

Milis Linux is a Linux-based operating system project that was started voluntarily in 2016 considering that the domestic operating system works in Turkey were inadequate and disrupted, and supported as Akdeniz University BAP Project in 2019-2020 and is still under development.

Milis Linux uses its own “Zero Linux” construction technique to capture authenticity. It has its own package management system (Milis Package System) and its own applications.