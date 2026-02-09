news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 09, 2026



Quoting: This Lesser-Known Nextcloud Alternative's Latest Release Makes it More Suitable for Small Businesses —

andGroup-Office is an open source collaboration platform developed by Intermesh, a Netherlands-based company. It brings together email, calendars, file sharing, CRM, and project management under one roof.

It works through a web browser and syncs with desktop/mobile apps using standard protocols (IMAP, CalDAV, CardDAV). Organizations use it for customer management, support workflows, and team collaboration.

Now, the developers have delivered Group-Office 26.0 with many major additions.