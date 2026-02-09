GNU/Linux Applications: GRUB, lsusb, and Editors

The beauty of Linux is that you can customize and personalize every aspect of it, including the bootloader. GRUB is the default bootloader on most Linux distros, but it's an eyesore. Here's how you can theme it and boot in style.

Tweak the GRUB timeout

The first thing we need to do is make sure that the GRUB menu actually shows up. Typically, when you have only one operating system installed on your machine, it boots into that OS silently. We need to change the "hidden by default" configuration.

There are two ways to do this. Some Linux distributions like MX Linux have built-in GUI tools for editing GRUB configuration files and themes. On MX Linux, you can look up "MX Boot Options" and launch the utility. If the timeout is set to 0, the GRUB menu will be hidden. I usually stick to 5 seconds. The MX Boot utility also lets you edit the background image and choose from a selection of built-in themes.