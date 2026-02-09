Other Sites

GNU Binutils 2.46 Adds Support for AMD Zen6 CPUs, SFrame v3, and More

posted by Marius Nestor on Feb 09, 2026



Highlights of GNU Binutils 2.46 include support for AMD Zen6 processors, support for the sdtrig 1.0 and ssstrict 1.0 RISC-V standard extensions, and support for the remaining ARMv9.6 instructions via the +sme-mop4, +sme-tmop, +ssve-bitperm, and +ssve-fexpa extensions.

This release also adds support for ARMv9.7 extensions, enabled by the -march=armv9.7-a option, as well as the +f16f32dot, +f16f32mm, +f16mm, +gcie, +lscp, +mpamv2, +mtetc, +sme2p3, +sve-b16mm, +sve2p3, and +tlbid extensions, and support for future ARM technologies like POE2 and vMTE via the +poe2, +tev, and +mops-go extensions.

