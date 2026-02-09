news
Hardware: Raspberry P and Oldies
-
peppe8o ☛ Open Source Web Radio with Icecast2 and Raspberry PI
In this tutorial, I’m going to show you how to install and use Icecast2 on a Raspberry PI computer board, with a complete example. As the web became more popular, many web radios born because of their low maintenance costs.
-
CNX Software ☛ 8devices Maca 2 – A ultra-long-range data radio with 80km range for drones and robotics
8devices Maca 2 high-power plug-and-play ultra-long-range wireless data radio targets drones, UAS, robotics, interceptor systems, industrial IoT, and defense-grade communications, where long range, resilience, and scalability are critical. The device features high transmit power of up to 39 dBm (with 36 dBm per RF chain) and a receiver sensitivity of –98 dBm, and is designed for air-to-ground and point-to-point connectivity over distances of up to 80 km.
-
Ruben Schade ☛ Childhood Melbourne i486 progress
I continue to slowly amass parts for my childhood computer rebuild. My dad bought the family i486 while we briefly lived in Melbourne, and while it was ewasted many years ago, I found the purchase receipts and documentation last year.
Here’s a summary of what I’ve got so far: [...]