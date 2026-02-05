Other Sites
The Mudi 7 is built around Qualcomm’s Dragonwing MBB Gen 3 (X72) platform and supports 3GPP Release 17 5G NR operation in both standalone and non-standalone modes. Peak cellular download speeds are rated at up to 4.67 Gbps on supported sub-6 GHz networks, with regional variants covering different 5G and LTE frequency bands for North America and Europe.
The WalnutPi 2B is based on the Allwinner T527, an octa-core 64-bit Cortex-A55 processor clocked at up to 1.8 GHz, paired with a 200 MHz RISC-V coprocessor for auxiliary and control tasks.
The Jean Canyon platform is available in two main configurations based on Intel’s Core Ultra 9 275-HX or Core Ultra 7 255-HX processors. Both variants share the same chassis, I/O layout, memory support, and cooling design, with differences primarily limited to the processor and GPU.
This version includes important security updates to Firefox.
Spectrum is one of the most essential—yet least visible—parts of the Internet ecosystem. It’s the foundation that enables billions of people and devices to connect wirelessly, across vast distances and diverse environments.
posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 05, 2026
- LibreOffice 26.2 Open-Source Office Suite Officially Released, This Is What’s New
- The Document Foundation released LibreOffice 26.2 today as a major update for this open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
- Keeping an eye on your laptop battery on COSMIC Desktop just got a ton easier
- I've been really impressed with how far COSMIC Desktop has come in so little time
- Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Users Get Linux 6.17 and Mesa 25.2 Ahead of Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS
- Canonical has pushed today new updates to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) users, including the Linux 6.17 kernel and Mesa 25.2 graphics stacks from Ubuntu 25.10 (Questing Quokka).
- KDE Gear 25.12.2 Brings Improvements to Dolphin, NeoChat, Kate, and Other Apps
- Today, the KDE Project released KDE Gear 25.12.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest KDE Gear 25.12 series of this collection of open-source applications for the KDE ecosystem and other platforms.
- 2026 Krita Roadmap
- In two sessions, the Krita developer discussed what they want to work on in 2026, after Krita 5.3 and Krita 6.0 are released
- Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 5 Gets New Accessibility Features, Debian 12.13 Base
- The Emmabuntüs team informs 9to5Linux today about the general availability of Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 5 version 1.05, a release that introduces updated components and accessibility improvements.
- New Releases: Tiling Shell 17.3, Resources 1.10, and More
- Canonical/Ubuntu: Ubuntu 26.04 Snapshot 3 and Old Bug Which "makes it impossible to print on Tuesdays"
- Darktable 5.4.1 Brings Noise Profiles for Canon EOS 10D and Sony ILCE-7CR Cameras
- Darktable 5.4.1 has been released today as the latest stable version in the Darktable 5.4 series of this open-source, free, and cross-platform RAW image editing software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
- Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt/Fear-mongering/Dramatisation; Security and Even Slopfarms
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- GNU/Linux Leftovers
- Programming Leftovers
- Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
- Linux Graphics: Nouveau and Wayland
- today's howtos
- Audiocasts/Shows: Linux User Space, This Week in Linux, FLOSS Weekly, and Recent GNU/Linux Videos
- From Mac to Linux: Every app I replaced
- As you can see from this exhaustive list, most things either exist on Linux through official or unofficial ways or have a (sometimes better) alternative
- 6 big changes coming to your Pixel in next month's Android 16 QPR3 update
- 3 Fedora features that make other Linux distros feel outdated
- Most people getting into Linux just use Ubuntu
- Krita 6 Beta Digital Painting App Released with Wayland Color Management Support
- The Krita Foundation released today the first beta version of the upcoming Krita 6 series of this open-source, free, and cross-platform digital painting application for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
- Games: Steam Machines, Winnie's Hole, and More
- This 'near-perfect' budget Android tablet is hard to ignore when it's this dirt cheap
- Cine – mpv frontend
- Gifts of Nature and Other Empathetic Human Beings [original]
- Empathy in humans isn't a universal thing
- Zorin OS vs. Linux Mint: Which is the better Linux distro for Windows converts?
- Ready to ditch Windows and move to Linux
- LWN on Kernel, Fedora and GPG 2.5, and postmarketOS
- Slimbook Titan report 8 - The rollercoaster goes up
- My neverending Linux desktop adventure is one helluva ride
- Linux Mint vs. Zorin OS: I've tried both Windows alternatives, and here's my winner
- Linux Mint and Zorin OS are both popular Linux distros
- GNU/Linux Measured at 5.5% in Ecuador This Year [original]
- Let's see if this can be sustained throughout the year
- Keeping the Site and Capsule Accessible 100% of the Time [original]
- We're generally pleased to say that over the past week we served about 8 million Web requests
- Today in Techrights
- Who should vote in Fedora elections?
- Fedora Council member Justin Wheeler reported that the topic had been ""the centerpiece of a significant debate"" during the council's meeting on January 14
- Servers and GNU/Linux Leftovers
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- PostgreSQL Databases: Pigsty v4.0 Release and More
- Standards/Consortia: HTTP/1.1 From Scratch, RAW+JPEG, and More
- Debian: lawsuit and transparency (many years after transparency was decided upon)
- Distributions and Operating Systems: postmarketOS, HaikuOS, FLOPPINUX, and More
- RSS/Web Browsers: Curl, RSS, and RSS Aggregators
- Programming Leftovers
- Games: Bodycam, C.S.S.C.G.C. 2025, and OpenTTD 15.0
- Linux Devices, Open Hardware, and Linux on Mobile Systems
- Red Hat Leftovers
- today's howtos
- 65% more people are gaming on Linux compared to a year ago, and it's not just Steam Deck users
- Valve's monthly hardware survey shows that the number of people using Steam on Linux is rising rapidly, but they still remain the minority.
- Mozilla is Still Besieging Firefox Users With Slop (Ponzi Scheme, Bubble of Mozilla's Sponsors)
- Games: HELLDIVERS 2, Civilization VII, and More
- This is Not What Fair Competition Looks Like [original]
- Today's Web is a disgrace
- A Year of Change in Tux Machines [original]
- Don't just read the news, be the news
- In Senegal, GNU/Linux Flies to 3%, an All-Time High [original]
- Will it reach 4% later this year?
- FreeBSD is a No-Go for KDE's Plasma Login Manager
- Open Hardware: RAM-flation Impacts Raspberry Pi and "Meet the Garbage PC"
- Android Leftovers
- Dude, where's my car? Android Auto users report vanishing icon bug
- How I speed up my Linux system for free while RAM prices are out of control
- The price of memory has shot through the roof
- This Debian-based Linux distro has one of the smartest security features I've tested in years
- If you're looking for a bit of extra security with an MX Linux-based distribution
- 5 Powerful Things Linux Lets You Do That Windows Still Won’t
- Linux offers a level of control, flexibility, and system transparency that Windows still does not provide
- I tried the oldest Linux distro still standing, and it was a total reality check
- There are tons of Linux distros
- After 30 years with Linux, I switched it for Windows 11 - and found 9 serious problems
- I finally decided to try Windows 11. Here's a list of everything that went wrong
- I'm a Linux power user, and this distro made me rethink what an operating system can be
- Experienced Linux users looking for a new approach should check out NixOS
- Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
- Leaving Nature Alone [original]
- The world is too small for so many people and this planet's land area gets smaller over time due to rising sea levels
- They Could Never Grind Us Down [original]
- Our site grew a lot in the past couple of years
- Microsoft's Problem in Israel is GNU/Linux [original]
- GNU/Linux is trending up
- GNU/Linux Usage Growing in Moldova This Year [original]
- Moldova was recently in the news cycle (again)
- Equilibrium [original]
- Many people I know are overwhelmed by worries because they think of hypothetical scenarios
- Today in Techrights
- Security Leftovers
- GNU/Linux, Games, and Hardware Leftovers
- Distributions and Operating Systems: Haiku and GNU/Linux
- a few OS related picks
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- today's howtos
- Kernel Space: Issues in Public Transport, Grooming of Greg Kroah-Hartman, and Plan for Post-Torvalds Scenario
- This tiny Linux USB tool can save almost any broken PC
- Not every written-off PC is broken due to hardware failure
- A Bunch of Developers Have Come Together to Make Linux Gaming Great
- The people behind Bazzite, Fyra Labs, Nobara, ChimeraOS, and a few other projects have teamed up to improve Linux gaming for everyone
- Linux Gaming Is Finally Legit: Why Steam Players Are Switching From Windows
- hanks to Valve’s Proton compatibility layer, a huge part of the Windows game library on Steam runs on Linux with barely any extra effort
- 2026 Started Well for GNU/Linux in Albania [original]
- Albania is a poor country (by European standards), but can it show the way out of GAFAM?
- System76 Releases COSMIC 1.0.5 with New Option to Show Battery Percentage
- Linux hardware vendor System76 released COSMIC 1.0.5 today as the latest stable update to this Rust-based desktop environment for Pop!_OS Linux and other GNU/Linux distributions.
- Daniel Pocock Filed a Lawsuit Against Debian, EFF, Gandi and Others [original]
- It's almost 400 pages long
- The UK's Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) is in Trouble, It Doesn't Know How to Tackle SLAPPs, It Only Wastes a Lot of Money [original]
- It's a lapdog, not a watchdog
- Raising Awareness of SLAPPs in the UK (Filed by Americans Connected to Microsoft) [original]
- In the coming years we'll go what we can to raise awareness of this problem and tackle it
- Skywave Linux v5.10 Released
- Skywave Linux has been upgraded to version 5.10
- Games: GOG, TerraTech Legion, and More
- GamingOnLinux's latest 10
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Development, and Standards
- Zoo is Never the Right Place [original]
- I am saddened, as reading the news is something which I always do and is part of my daily routine
- today's howtos
- PCLinuxOS Magazine: Screenshots, Making Quality Music Easily, and Another Great Loss For PCLinuxOS
- Android Leftovers
- What’s new in Android’s February 2026 Google System Updates
- Xubuntu Development Update February 2026
- Winter 2026 is proving to be a cold one around these parts
- Free and Open Source Software
- GNU/Linux Reaches 12% in Bulgaria, Says statCounter; Windows Down From 99% to 22% [original]
- Bulgaria used to be almost 100% Windows
- Static Site Generators (SSGs) Made Life Easier and the Site Vastly Faster [original]
- You'd hardly know or feel the site serving a lot of pages despite it being very modestly provisioned
- Liya Linux proves high performance doesn’t require a command line
- Liya Linux offers a user-friendly, point-and-click installation
- CachyOS vs. EdeavorOS: Which spinoff makes Arch Linux easier to use?
- They're quite different - with one faster than the other - but both are a great introduction to Arch
- China's Deepin Linux has built-in [Slop], snazzy desktop
- Deepin 25.0.10 is the latest point release of Uniontech's free community desktop, following the debut of Deepin 25 in June 2025
- Today in Techrights
