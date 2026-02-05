Spectrum is one of the most essential—yet least visible—parts of the Internet ecosystem. It’s the foundation that enables billions of people and devices to connect wirelessly, across vast distances and diverse environments.

The Jean Canyon platform is available in two main configurations based on Intel’s Core Ultra 9 275-HX or Core Ultra 7 255-HX processors. Both variants share the same chassis, I/O layout, memory support, and cooling design, with differences primarily limited to the processor and GPU.

The WalnutPi 2B is based on the Allwinner T527, an octa-core 64-bit Cortex-A55 processor clocked at up to 1.8 GHz, paired with a 200 MHz RISC-V coprocessor for auxiliary and control tasks.

The Mudi 7 is built around Qualcomm’s Dragonwing MBB Gen 3 (X72) platform and supports 3GPP Release 17 5G NR operation in both standalone and non-standalone modes. Peak cellular download speeds are rated at up to 4.67 Gbps on supported sub-6 GHz networks, with regional variants covering different 5G and LTE frequency bands for North America and Europe.

news

From Mac to Linux: Every app I replaced

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 05, 2026



It's now been over a month since I made the full-time switch from macOS to Linux as my main operating system. I did dabble with Linux weeks prior, but on January 4 I received the Asus Zenbook S14 and sent my MacBook Pro to retirement.

The experience since then has been mostly good. Like I wrote in my first "Switch to Linux" piece, most of the things I need for work live in the browser. And nowadays even a fridge could run a browser. (Whether it should is a separate question.)

But I still used a ton of little applets, shortcuts, tweaks, tools, software, and even hardware that made my life on macOS easier. A lot of the tools I came to rely on do not exist on Linux, or at least not in that form (one thing you can say about the Mac as a platform: it has a fantastic indie dev community).

Read on