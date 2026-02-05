news
From Mac to Linux: Every app I replaced
It's now been over a month since I made the full-time switch from macOS to Linux as my main operating system. I did dabble with Linux weeks prior, but on January 4 I received the Asus Zenbook S14 and sent my MacBook Pro to retirement.
The experience since then has been mostly good. Like I wrote in my first "Switch to Linux" piece, most of the things I need for work live in the browser. And nowadays even a fridge could run a browser. (Whether it should is a separate question.)
But I still used a ton of little applets, shortcuts, tweaks, tools, software, and even hardware that made my life on macOS easier. A lot of the tools I came to rely on do not exist on Linux, or at least not in that form (one thing you can say about the Mac as a platform: it has a fantastic indie dev community).