Microsoft Canonical: Selling Slop, Proprietary Software, Spyware, and Bloatware

Microsoft’s Visual Studio Code, installed as a Snap package on a Linux device, has a strange bug that keeps all the files users deleted, clogging up hard drives as a result, leading to a myriad of other problems for the users.

The bug was first spotted by a couple of software developers, who found gigabytes of files that were supposed to be deleted. Some of them discovered the bug after completely running out of space on their computers.

The Register notes the flaw was first detected more than a year ago, and a bug report was published in early November 2024. In the report, it was said that the cause of the issue lies in Snap creating a local Trash folder for each VS Code version, instead of simply using the system one.