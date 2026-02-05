news
Microsoft Canonical: Selling Slop, Proprietary Software, Spyware, and Bloatware
Ubuntu ☛ AI meets SQL Server 2025 on Ubuntu [Ed: Canonical is selling Microsoft and slop. How very shameful.]
SQL server has been a cornerstone of the ongoing collaboration to deliver a seamless Linux experience for developers and enterprises alike. Together, we have been able to meet growing customer demands with a number of joint offerings including ready-made and jointly supported configurations for SQL Server on top of Ubuntu. In this article, we’ll take a look at our latest collaboration: SQL Server 2025 on Ubuntu.
It's FOSS ☛ Microsoft's VS Code in Ubuntu's Snap Format Eats Up Disk Space Like Bloatware Even After Removal
The bug itself was reported all the way back in November 2024, and the issue is still present for current Snap versions of VS Code and even VSCodium.
Copenhagen Post ☛ 2026-01-30 [Older] Microsoft loses billions in biggest stock drop in 6 years
VS Code for Linux may be secretly hoarding trashed files
Linux users who installed Microsoft's Visual Studio Code as a Snap package may want to check to see whether files they sent to the trash with the app have actually been deleted.
A handful of Linux-based developers have found large amounts of supposedly deleted data on their computers, in some cases consuming hundreds of gigabytes of storage.
The reason for this is Snap – a Linux application packaging format – creates a local Trash folder for each VS Code version, one that's separate from the system-managed Trash, according to a VS Code bug report dating back to November 11, 2024.