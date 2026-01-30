Mozilla Promotes a Ponzi Scheme of Slop (Plagiarism, Misinformation), Tor Browser 15.0.5 Based on Firefox Released

• Mozilla is focused on deploying its roughly $1.4 billion worth of reserves to support “mission driven” organizations, according to a new report.

• The nonprofit, also the parent of Firefox, is investing in artificial intelligence startups that are working on safety and governance issues in AI.

• It’s an uphill climb as Mozilla is going up against massive players like OpenAI and Anthropic as well as the Trump administration, which has loudly criticized what it calls “woke AI.”