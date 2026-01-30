news
Mozilla Promotes a Ponzi Scheme of Slop (Plagiarism, Misinformation), Tor Browser 15.0.5 Based on Firefox Released
Jamie Zawinski ☛ Mozilla has 1.4 BILLION dollars that they are spending on some AI bullshit.
That's billion with a B. So if you held out hope that filling out surveys or shitposting through it might turn this ship around, no. That much money has an event horizon.
DrWeb ☛ Mozilla building an AI ‘rebel alliance’ to take on OpenAI, Anthropic – CNBC – DrWeb's Domain
• Mozilla is focused on deploying its roughly $1.4 billion worth of reserves to support “mission driven” organizations, according to a new report.
• The nonprofit, also the parent of Firefox, is investing in artificial intelligence startups that are working on safety and governance issues in AI.
• It’s an uphill climb as Mozilla is going up against massive players like OpenAI and Anthropic as well as the Trump administration, which has loudly criticized what it calls “woke AI.”
Tor ☛ New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.5 | The Tor Project
A few days ago, one of our community members reported that some of the Vietnamese text translations in Tor Browser Android had been vandalised by a malicious contributor. Unfortunately, this mis-translated text ended up shipping in Tor Browser 15.0.4. These changes did not affect the browser's functionality or security properties in any way.