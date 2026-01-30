news
How to Upgrade Debian and New Debian Developers (and Maintainers)
-
Darren Goossens ☛ Upgrade Debian release — 12 to 13 (Bookworm to Trixie) – DSPACE
I want to go from Debian oldstable (12.X) to stable (13.X). Using the annoying Toy story code names, this is Bookworm to Trixie.Debian red spiral logo
-
Debian ☛ Bits from Debian: New Debian Developers and Maintainers (November and December 2025)
- Aquila Macedo (aquila)
- Peter Blackman (peterb)
- Kiran S Kunjumon (hacksk)
- Ben Westover (bjw)
- Vladimir Petko
- Antonin Delpeuch
- Nadzeya Hutsko
- Aryan Karamtoth
- Carl Keinath
- Richard Nelson