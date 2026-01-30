news
Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds, Hytale Dedicated Server on GNU/Linux, and Nobara
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds, including Project Gorgon, Delivery & Beyond and Turnbound - 2026-01-28 Edition
Between 2026-01-21 and 2026-01-28 there were 44 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 536 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 8.2 % of total released titles. A pretty good week overall, with the highlight being Project Gorgon, a MMORPG that looks like ass, but is made by folks behind Asheron’s Call and has a surprising amount of depth.
Pi My Life Up ☛ Setting up a Hytale Dedicated Server on Linux
Hytale, if you haven’t heard of it, is a sandbox adventure game built from the ground up to be extremely moddable. This moddability enables creators to add a ton of extra content to the game without developers having to add it themselves.
On top of being super moddable, the game has been built from the get-go to be easily self-hostable as well. This lets you set up a Hytale server on Linux very easily, which is great if you want to play in a world with all your friends.
Nobara Linux: Gaming distribution with focus, not marketing