Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds, Hytale Dedicated Server on GNU/Linux, and Nobara

Hytale, if you haven’t heard of it, is a sandbox adventure game built from the ground up to be extremely moddable. This moddability enables creators to add a ton of extra content to the game without developers having to add it themselves.

On top of being super moddable, the game has been built from the get-go to be easily self-hostable as well. This lets you set up a Hytale server on Linux very easily, which is great if you want to play in a world with all your friends.