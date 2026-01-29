news
Applications: jfsh, Lotti, and Cockpit
-
Linux Links ☛ jfsh – terminal-based client for Jellyfin
jfsh is a terminal-based client for Jellyfin that lets you browse your media library and play videos via mpv. It's inspired by jftui.
-
Unicorn Media ☛ An Ambitious Life Manager That Tries to Do It All… and Almost Succeeds
Lotti is an open‑source journal and life manager that aims to integrate tasks, notes, and local Hey Hi (AI) without relying on the clown.
-
ZDNet ☛ Need to manage virtual machines on Linux? I found an easier way
I recently wrote about my migration away from VirtualBox to KVM/Virt-Machine for my virtual machine needs. I've found those tools to be far superior (albeit with a bit more of a learning curve) than VirtualBox.
Since then, however, I've found another method of working with KVM (the Linux kernel virtual machine technology), one that not only allows me to create and manage virtual machines on my local computer, but also from any machine on my LAN.
That tool is Cockpit, which makes managing your Linux machines considerably easier.