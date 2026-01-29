Applications: jfsh, Lotti, and Cockpit

I recently wrote about my migration away from VirtualBox to KVM/Virt-Machine for my virtual machine needs. I've found those tools to be far superior (albeit with a bit more of a learning curve) than VirtualBox.

Since then, however, I've found another method of working with KVM (the Linux kernel virtual machine technology), one that not only allows me to create and manage virtual machines on my local computer, but also from any machine on my LAN.

That tool is Cockpit, which makes managing your Linux machines considerably easier.