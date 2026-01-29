In Part 1 of this series, we laid the network foundation for running

secure Dataproc clusters. Now, let’s zoom in on the core component

responsible for installing and configuring NVIDIA GPU drivers in this

restricted environment: the install_gpu_driver.sh script

from the GoogleCloudDataproc/initialization-actions



This isn’t just any installation script; it has been significantly

enhanced to handle the nuances of Secure Boot and to operate seamlessly

behind an HTTP/S proxy.