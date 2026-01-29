news
today's howtos
-
C.J. Collier: Dataproc GPUs, Secure Boot, & Proxies
-
C.J. Adams-Collier: Part 2: Taming the Beast – Deep Dive into the Proxy-Aware GPU Initialization Action
In Part 1 of this series, we laid the network foundation for running
secure Dataproc clusters. Now, let’s zoom in on the core component
responsible for installing and configuring NVIDIA GPU drivers in this
restricted environment: the
install_gpu_driver.shscript
from the GoogleCloudDataproc/initialization-actions
This isn’t just any installation script; it has been significantly
enhanced to handle the nuances of Secure Boot and to operate seamlessly
behind an HTTP/S proxy.
-
Sven Hoexter: Decrypt TLS Connection with wireshark and curl
With TLS 1.3 more parts of the handshake got encrypted (e.g. the certificate), but sometimes it's still helpful to look at the complete handshake.
-
TecMint ☛ 11 Commands to View Linux Hardware Details (CPU, RAM, Disk)
It is always a good practice to know the hardware components of your Linux system running, as this helps you to deal with compatibility issues when it comes to installing packages and drivers on your system using yum, dnf, or apt.
-
Sean Conner ☛ I still don't understand this SYN attack, but now I can block it easily
It's been almost six years since I first started seeing this attack, only now it's no longer from European IP addresses. I'm still unsure what is going on with the attack. There will be up to around 100 connections to the web server in the SYN state, all with different IP addresses, but all apparently from networks in Brazil and it's never enough to really affect the server. I finally got tired of whack-a-mole and filling up my firewall with scores of networks to block. I decided to see what data is actually being sent and hopefully find a better way to block such traffic.
-
Bob Monsour ☛ Cache-busting that CSS & JS
Note that we're beyond the discussion of minification and on to the next challenge.
-
Cassidy Williams ☛ Making interesting borders with CSS corner-shape
I stumbled upon the CSS property corner-shape recently and it’s pretty cool. It allows you to specify the shape of an element’s corners and works with border-radius.
I threw together this demo to show it in action: [...]
-
Peter 'CzP' Czanik ☛ Automatic configuration of the syslog-ng wildcard-file() source
Reading files and monitoring directories became a lot more efficient in recent syslog-ng releases. However, it is also needed manual configuration. Version 4.11 of syslog-ng can automatically configure the optimal setting for both.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Flarum on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Flarum is a remarkably fast and elegant forum platform designed for modern web communities. Built with PHP and JavaScript, this next-generation discussion software offers a clean, responsive interface that works flawlessly across all devices.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install PPTP VPN on Debian 13
Setting up a VPN server on your Debian 13 system provides remote access to your network, enables secure connections, and offers privacy for your internet traffic.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Ghost on Fedora 43
Ghost CMS has become one of the most popular open-source publishing platforms for bloggers, content creators, and developers who want complete control over their digital presence. Built on Node.js, Ghost offers a clean interface, powerful features, and blazing-fast performance that makes it an excellent choice for modern websites.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Jekyll on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Jekyll transforms plain text into beautiful static websites without the complexity of traditional content management systems. This powerful static site generator, built on Ruby, has become the go-to solution for developers and bloggers who value speed, security, and simplicity.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Stremio on Fedora 43
Stremio has emerged as one of the most versatile media center solutions for GNU/Linux users seeking a seamless streaming experience. This powerful application combines torrent streaming, IPTV support, and an extensive add-on ecosystem into a single, elegant interface.
-