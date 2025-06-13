original
Tux Machines Update
In May 2024 Rianne said that truth would prevail. Well, all the articles are intact and it has since then turned out that the SLAPP against us was cushioned by Microsoft salaries. The law firm that advanced this is being paid Microsoft money. There's no disputing this; it's not some theory, as it's backed by official documents.
We think it's a "badge of honour" that we're so scary to this company that it's picking on humble men and women with a series of threats. Those threats were reported by us to British authorities. That's advancing.
Tux Machines is experiencing record traffic levels. Trying to silence the site will always backfire. █