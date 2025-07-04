news
Who Really Built Linux? The Truth Behind the Code
Before linux unix-created in 1969 at bell Labs by Ken Thompson and Dennis Ritchie. It was - Multi tasking.multiuser,commandline..... But the problem is,
It was paid if you can use but you cannot change or modify because it is not open source.
so The superHero(Richard StallMan) Entered,
started the GNU Project (1983) to build a free UNIX-like OS. He made lots of tools like compilers, shell,Terminal ,editors — everything but the kernel.
!!!Everything was ready except the heart of the system — the kernel!!!