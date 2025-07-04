news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Kernel Space
Bootlin ☛ Materials for our “Embedded Linux Networking” training released
Back in April 2025, we announced the launch of a brand new training course titled Embedded Linux Networking. At the time, the course was still under active development, and training materials were not yet available.
Collabora ☛ PipeWire workshop 2025: Updates on video transport, Rust efforts, TSN networking, and Bluetooth support
As part of the activities Embedded Recipes in Nice, France, Collabora hosted a PipeWire workshop/hackfest, an opportunity for attendees to meet face-to-face with PipeWire developers and participate in direct discussions about the future of PipeWire.
Games
Fudzilla ☛ Steam on Linux dips slightly as AMD takes CPU crown
Valve survey shows open-source crowd still keen on Deck-powered setups
Valve's latest Steam survey dropped a bit later than usual, but the Linux numbers are finally in and while there’s a tiny dip in overall share, the AMD crowd has reason to cheer.
Steam on Linux managed 2.57 per cent marketshare for June 2025, down just 0.12 per cent from May’s record of 2.69 per cent. Despite the slide, it’s still looking solid compared to this time last year when Linux sat at 2.08 per cent.
A good chunk of that growth has been driven by the Steam Deck, which runs Valve’s SteamOS Holo and now accounts for roughly a third of Linux gamers. With more handhelds jumping on the SteamOS bandwagon, that number is only heading in one direction.
Distributions and Operating Systems
SUSE/OpenSUSE
OpenSUSE ☛ Tumbleweed Monthly Update - June 2025
KDE Plasma 6.4 as a the forefront of these updates alongside KDE Frameworks 6.15.0 and KDE Gear 25.04.2. The Linux kernel had a few updates and packages like GNU Compiler Collection 15, Mesa 25.1.3 and PipeWire 1.4.6 enhanced use of modern hardware, improved rendering capabilities and enhanced audio processing. Among the most crucial updates this month were those addressing security vulnerabilities.
Fedora Family / IBM
Red Hat Official ☛ Level up your skills: 5 reasons to try Red Hat Learning Subscription
Embark on a transformative learning journey with the Red Hat Learning Subscription trial and unlock a wealth of knowledge designed to propel your career forward. Here are 5 compelling reasons to seize this opportunity:
Red Hat Official ☛ Telcos modernize critical infrastructure with Red Hat Services
Red Hat ☛ The benefits of auto-merging Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub and GitLab repositories
This article is for developers who want to see what is missing in their Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub pull requests or GitLab merge requests. We will explain the advantage of automatically merging Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub pull requests when meeting the conditions and provide information about the status mail about pull requests in specific Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub repositories.
Debian Family
Farid Zakaria ☛ Nix S3 multi-user woes
Somehow along the way, the community has changed the default installation to the multi user mode which necessitates [sic] systemd and leverages a Nix daemon.
To be honest, I’m not clear why the change was made and it looks like others are just as confused. 🤨
