GNU/Linux Leftovers

Valve survey shows open-source crowd still keen on Deck-powered setups

Valve's latest Steam survey dropped a bit later than usual, but the Linux numbers are finally in and while there’s a tiny dip in overall share, the AMD crowd has reason to cheer.

Steam on Linux managed 2.57 per cent marketshare for June 2025, down just 0.12 per cent from May’s record of 2.69 per cent. Despite the slide, it’s still looking solid compared to this time last year when Linux sat at 2.08 per cent.

A good chunk of that growth has been driven by the Steam Deck, which runs Valve’s SteamOS Holo and now accounts for roughly a third of Linux gamers. With more handhelds jumping on the SteamOS bandwagon, that number is only heading in one direction.