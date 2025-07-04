news
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Swap Two- and Three-Finger Tap Actions in Ubuntu 24.04
This tutorial shows how to remap touchpad tapping, so you Ubuntu will use 2-finger tap on touchpad as middle click (or paste), and 3-finger tap as right-click action.
Ubuntu ☛ JetPack 4 EOL – how to keep your userspace secure during migration
NVIDIA JetPack 4 reached its end-of-life (EOL) in November 2024, marking the end of security updates for this widely deployed stack. JetPack 4 has driven innovation in countless devices powered by NVIDIA Jetson, serving as the foundation of edge Hey Hi (AI) production deployments across multiple sectors.
The Register UK ☛ Canonical adds extra shots to Ubuntu Java
Canonical has some extra toppings, flavorings, and offers coming for its bigger Java fans – because the suits swallow a lot of the stuff.
A cluster of related announcements from the house of Ubuntu indicate it is taking Java – and supporting Java – seriously.
It's introducing its own builds of OpenJDK and offering extended support for them via Ubuntu Pro. It's offering new chiseled Ubuntu containers for three LTS versions of OpenJRE: 8, 17, and 21 (Chisel is Canonical's FOSS tool for cutting down packages to their essentials). It's also making it easier to get started developing apps using the Spring framework with a new pre-assembled "devpack" for Spring.