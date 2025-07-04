Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers

Canonical has some extra toppings, flavorings, and offers coming for its bigger Java fans – because the suits swallow a lot of the stuff.

A cluster of related announcements from the house of Ubuntu indicate it is taking Java – and supporting Java – seriously.

It's introducing its own builds of OpenJDK and offering extended support for them via Ubuntu Pro. It's offering new chiseled Ubuntu containers for three LTS versions of OpenJRE: 8, 17, and 21 (Chisel is Canonical's FOSS tool for cutting down packages to their essentials). It's also making it easier to get started developing apps using the Spring framework with a new pre-assembled "devpack" for Spring.