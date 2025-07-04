news
Mesa 25.1.5 Released
Mesa 25.1.5 Release Notes / 2025-07-02
Mesa 25.1.5 is a bug fix release which fixes bugs found since the 25.1.4 release.
Mesa 25.1.5 implements the OpenGL 4.6 API, but the version reported by glGetString(GL_VERSION) or glGetIntegerv(GL_MAJOR_VERSION) / glGetIntegerv(GL_MINOR_VERSION) depends on the particular driver being used. Some drivers don’t support all the features required in OpenGL 4.6. OpenGL 4.6 is only available if requested at context creation. Compatibility contexts may report a lower version depending on each driver.
Mesa 25.1.5 implements the Vulkan 1.4 API, but the version reported by the apiVersion property of the VkPhysicalDeviceProperties struct depends on the particular driver being used.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Mesa 25.1.5 brings more bug fixes for Linux graphics drivers
