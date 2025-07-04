Our small team vs millions of bots

Tux Machines

Axiomtek KIWI330 Combines 1.6″ SBC Form Factor with Alder Lake-N Processor

Axiomtek has introduced the KIWI330, an ultra-compact single board computer for edge AIoT projects with limited space. Measuring just 72 mm by 56 mm and 1.6 mm thick, the KIWI330 targets robotics, smart gateways, industrial automation, and other applications needing performance in a small footprint.

Linux-ready Meerkat meer10 Launches with Intel Core Ultra, PCIe Gen5 Storage, and Wi-Fi 7

System76 has updated its compact Linux mini PC lineup with the Meerkat meer10, which builds on its predecessor’s small form factor while adding faster processors, modern storage, and improved connectivity for users who want a capable Linux workstation in a tiny footprint.

(Updated) Bela Upgrades Embedded DSP Platforms with PocketBeagle 2 Support and New Web IDE

Bela.io has unveiled the Gem Stereo and Gem Multi, two new open-source boards that expand PocketBeagle 2 into a real-time digital signal processing platform. Designed for audio and sensor applications, the boards target creative, educational, and research projects requiring low-latency performance and flexible I/O.

RP2350-PiZero Pairs RP2350 Microcontroller with Raspberry Pi Zero Form Factor

Waveshare has launched an embedded platform with a form factor similar to the Raspberry Pi Zero, powered by the RP2350 microcontroller. Key features include a DVI interface for displays and a lithium battery connector for portable applications.

Red Pitaya and Texas Instruments Collaborate on New STEMlab Boards for High-Performance Data Acquisition

Red Pitaya has unveiled new open-source STEMlab TI boards developed with Texas Instruments for demanding signal processing tasks in photonics, sensing, and laboratory automation. By incorporating TI’s precision analog components, the boards aim to combine accuracy and low jitter in a compact design.

RoyalBlue54L Feather with Nordic nRF54L15 and RISC-V Coprocessor for Thread, Matter, and Zigbee

The RoyalBlue54L Feather is an upcoming development board designed to deliver a full-featured experience in the familiar Feather footprint. This board integrates Nordic’s next-generation nRF54L15, targeting developers working on modern wireless IoT applications.

9to5Linux

Debian 13 Installer Now Supports Rescuing of Btrfs Systems Installed via Calamares

The Debian Installer Trixie RC2 release is here with support for rescuing Btrfs systems installed via the Calamares installer, adds support for installing systemd-cryptsetup alongside cryptsetup-initramfs, and adds support for Apple MTP and Apple SPI keyboards as found on ARM-based laptops like M1 MacBook Pro and M2 MacBook Air.

KDE Gear 25.04.3 Released as the Last Update in the KDE Gear 25.04 Series

Coming almost a month after KDE Gear 25.04.2, the KDE Gear 25.04.3 release is here to fix HTML detection inside mobipocket files in the Okular document viewer, as well as limit the number of poll choice and fix a crash that occurred when clicking on “Mark as Read” in the notifications page in the Tokodon client for Mastodon.

Libreboot 25.06 Open-Source BIOS/UEFI Firmware Adds More Hardware Support

Libreboot 25.06 adds support for the Acer Q45T-AM mainboard, which is similar to the G43T-AM3 mainboard, as well as for the Dell Precision T1700 SFF and MT mainboards, updates GRUB, SeaBIOS, Untitled, flashprog, U-Boot, and uefitool to newer revisions, and disables hyperthreading by default for ThinkPad T480/3050micro.

Thunderbird 140 Adds ‘Mark as Spam’ and ‘Mark as Starred’ Actions to Notifications

Highlights of Thunderbird 140 include new ‘Mark as Spam’ and ‘Mark as Starred’ actions to email notifications after the introduction of ‘Mark as Read’ and ‘Delete’ actions in Thunderbird 139, as well as the enablement of the Account Hub by default for the second email setup.

First Arch Linux ISO Release Powered by Linux 6.15 Is Now Available for Download

Arch Linux 2025.07.01 is here as Arch Linux’s ISO snapshot for July 2025 and the first to be powered by the latest Linux 6.15 kernel series, which should give users a boost when detecting hardware, especially on newer devices, but especially on older ones where previous Arch Linux ISOs failed to detect some of the components.

Internet Society

Dangerous US Supreme Court Decision for Online Privacy and Security

The United States Supreme Court last week ruled that a state age verification law is constitutional. As the Internet Society argued in a joint legal filing, the Texas law risks the privacy, security, and open nature of the Internet we all rely on.  

news

Our small team vs millions of bots

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 04, 2025

DDOS

Quoting: Our small team vs millions of bots —

The FSF SysOps team consists of two full-time tech team employees and a handful of dedicated volunteers. A large part of our work is running the software and physical servers that host websites and other services for GNU, FSF, and other free software projects, including virtual machines for the browser extension JShelter, the desktop environment and software collection KDE, and Sugar Labs, an organization that creates learning tools for children. We recently counted seventy different services, and have a dozen physical servers across two Boston-area data centers.

Since we last wrote, much has happened, and while I'd love to talk about all of it, including the process of deploying four new servers to our data centers, I want to focus on the huge task of maintaining our services in the face of ongoing (and increasing) distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks. A DDoS attack typically happens when attackers control thousands or millions of machines and get them all to send requests or other traffic to a target server. Then, the server gets overwhelmed with processing those requests and fails to respond to requests from legitimate users. A common way of defending against a DDoS attack, which we often use, is to figure out a way of identifying which IP addresses are sending requests as part of the DDoS, and then have the server ignore requests from those IP addresses.

Read on

French city of Lyon ditching Microsoft for FOSS
The French city of Lyon has decided to ditch Microsoft’s Office suite and plans to adopt Linux and PostgreSQL
Linux-ready Meerkat meer10 Launches with Intel Core Ultra, PCIe Gen5 Storage, and Wi-Fi 7
System76 has updated its compact Linux mini PC lineup with the Meerkat meer10
GIMP 3.2 Promises New Paint Mode, Support for Importing Photoshop Patterns
The GIMP project released today GIMP 3.1.2 as the first development version of the next major release of this open-source, free, and cross-platform image editing software, GIMP 3.2.
KDE Gear 25.04.3 Released as the Last Update in the KDE Gear 25.04 Series
The KDE Project released today KDE Gear 25.04.3 as the third and last maintenance update to the latest KDE Gear 25.04 open-source software suite series to address various issues in your favorite KDE apps.
Debian 13 Installer Now Supports Rescuing of Btrfs Systems Installed via Calamares
The Debian Project released the second Release Candidate (RC2) of the Debian Installer for the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie” operating system series, which is expected in late June or early/mid July 2025.
US Independence Day
The message of self-determination is just as applicable in the tech world as it is in the political spheres
Liberux NEXX Linux phone with RK3588S and 32GB RAM hits Indiegogo
But the Liberux NEXX is a work-in-progress Linux phone that could be the most powerful to date
Microsoft is Drowning
Let's hope that GNU/Linux will gain a lot at the expense of Windows
GNOME 49 Will Require Deeper systemd Integration
Upcoming GNOME releases will require systemd for key session features
Steam and Linux gaming is safe: Fedora will not drop 32-bit support after all — dev says proposal was 'not some conspiracy to break the gaming use case'
Maintaining 32-bit support will allow Steam to keep functioning on popular Linux distribution
Darktable 5.2 Open-Source RAW Image Editor Released with New Features
Darktable 5.2 has been released today as a new stable update to this powerful, open-source, free, and cross-platform photography workflow application and raw developer software.
 
Our small team vs millions of bots
Read the latest update from the FSF tech team
COSMIC Desktop Lands in Void Linux
COSMIC Desktop is now available on Void Linux
Who Really Built Linux? The Truth Behind the Code
Everything was ready except the heart of the system — the kernel
Mesa 25.1.5 Released
now out
Games: Lockdowns, Steam Deck, and More
news about gaming
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, PocketBeagle, and More
hardware picks
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Libreboot 25.06 "Luminous Lemon" released!
Today’s Libreboot 25.06 revision is a stable release
I don't care that Microsoft is extending Windows 10's support, I'm still moving to Linux
So, here's why I'm still making the jump over to Linux
5 Reasons Xfce Is My Favorite Linux Desktop
Of all the desktop environments and window managers available on Linux
How I Use the Linux Terminal Without Destroying My OS
While the Linux terminal is still a part of Linux
I Turned a Mini PC Into a Steam Console With Linux
I like gaming on my Linux PC in my office, but I also like my living room couch
Imagining Krita on a Phone
Over the past couple of weeks, Timothée Giet has been working on a mock-up tablet and phone friendly UX for Krita
openSUSE turned 20
Last week, I was in Nürnberg for the openSUSE conference
CNX Software on ESP32, Cortex-M85 and More
some hardware picks
Postgres: pgtt v4.4 Released and Event for Postgres 2025
some psql news
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
Security Leftovers
Security related picks
Linux Kernel, Microsoft Front Groups, and 'Linux' Foundation
some kernel and org stuff
GNOME: Hubert Figuière, Alley Chaggar, and Richard Littauer
GNOME updates
today's howtos
not so many for now
Applications: Converseen, Kubernetes, and More
Free software roundup
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly and More
RHEL clones and more
Libreboot 25.06 Open-Source BIOS/UEFI Firmware Adds More Hardware Support
Leah Rowe announced today a new version of the Libreboot open-source and free BIOS/UEFI firmware alternative, Libreboot 25.06, which adds support for new devices, as well as other improvements.
Android Leftovers
5 Android phones you should buy instead of the Nothing Phone 3
Steam Games and Gaming News
gaming stuff
Latest Tumbleweed Update Marks Myrlyn's Introduction
The latest openSUSE Tumbleweed update brings Myrlyn
Thunderbird 140 ESR Focuses on Enterprise Needs
Thunderbird 140 ESR is out now, bringing smarter notifications, dark mode message rendering
These 6 features in Kali Linux help me keep my network security in top shape
Kali Linux has earned a solid reputation in cybersecurity circles for good reason
5 More Linux-First Mini PCs for Your Next Open Source Project
Mini PCs are awesome because of their versatility
7 GNOME extensions I could never switch to Windows and live without
GNOME is one of the more popular desktop environments available for Linux distros
Ubuntu Fixes Desktop File Thumbnails Not Showing
Image, PDF and other supported file thumbnails will once again appear on the (literal) Ubuntu 24.04 LTS desktop
Developing an application with TinySPARQL in 2025
Back a couple of months ago, I was given the opportunity to talk at LAS about search in GNOME
MX Linux MX-23.6 Libretto review - A bundle of awesome
It hasn't been that long since I last reviewed MX Linux
8 ways every Linux distro could make things a lot easier for newbies
Although Linux continues to grow, distributions could attract - and retain
Security and Windows TCO
mostly Windows TCO
Programming Leftovers
some coding bits, many python picks
GNU/Linux Leftovers
4 more stories
Open Hardware/Modding: Gaming Mouse, Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, STEMlab TI, and More
some hardware picks
Latest From redhat.com
Some Red Hat articles
today's howtos
mostly from idroot
Games: Proton Experimental, ProtonPlus, Nexus Mods, and More
7 stories from GamingOnLinux
Kernel: Linux and Asterinas in LWN
New articles
GNOME deepens systemd dependencies
Systemd, even then, was listed as a component that is encouraged but not required by GNOME. Wayland—which is soon to be the only supported display system for GNOME—is also named as a recommended (but not required) component.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
today's leftovers
with GNU/Linux focus
Open Hardware/Modding: Radxa, Olimex, Arduino, and More
Hardware picks
Red Hat Leftovers
good and bad
Updates From Debian Developers and Sparky
mostly Debian work
Audiocasts/Shows: Ask Noah Show, Chimera GNU/Linux vs XLibre, What's in the SOSS?
some shows or recordings
Barry Kauler on PKGget in EasyOS
some updates from Barry Kauler on PKGget
Applications: Linux App Release Roundup, GNU Health Hospital Information System 5.0, GnuCash, and OsmAnd
Application-related picks
Games: Pixel Wheels, Godot 4.5 Beta 2, and Bazzite on the Steam Deck
Gaming related picks
Kernel and Graphics: Linus Torvalds, Jonathan Corbet, Dave Airlie, Mike Blumenkrantz
kernel stuff
today's howtos
many howtos
Security Leftovers
patches and more
Google Outsources Agent2Agent to Microsoft Proprietary Jail (GitHub), Linux Foundation is Openwashing Dangerous Hype
Some LF openwash
KDE Plasma 6.4.2 Improves the Kicker App Menu Widget, Spectacle, and More
KDE Plasma 6.4.2 is now available as the second maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.4 desktop environment series with more fixes.
Zabbix 7.4 Open-Source Monitoring Tool Released
Zabbix 7.4 is out now, delivering new templates, enhanced TLS support
today's leftovers
half a dozen more picks
digiKam 8.7 Adds New Tool to Perform Auto-Rotation Based on Content Analysis
digiKam 8.7 has been released today as the latest stable version of this open-source, free, and cross-platform dynamic digital asset manager and image editor, providing professional-grade photo management.
Best Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion. Open source software at its finest
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
mostly Windows TCO stories
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
mostly Red Hat stuff
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
Newsletter and more
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Purism, and More
Hardware leftovers
Games: PCSX2, Steam Deck, MangoHud, and More
half a dozen stories from GamingOnLinux
Bcachefs may be headed out of the kernel
2 stories
PI(M)P Your Clock
You may have read about my new-found fondness for Plasma’s Clock app
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
First Arch Linux ISO Release Powered by Linux 6.15 Is Now Available for Download
This is your friendly reminder that there’s a new ISO snapshot available for the Arch Linux distribution that incorporates the latest and greatest GNU/Linux technologies, including Linux kernel 6.15.