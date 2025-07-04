news
Games: Lockdowns, Steam Deck, and More
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Nintendo faces government challenge over Switch 2 nuke powers — Brazilian watchdog says end-user license agreement contains 'abusive clauses'
Brazilian consumer watchdog ProconSP has asked Nintendo to change its end-user license agreement in the country.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Last of Us Part I gets AMD FSR 4 and an audio fix for Steam Deck
Naughty Dog and Iron Galaxy Studios just released a fresh update for The Last of Us Part I with more improvements for all platforms.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ GeForce NOW on Steam Deck really can be a game-changer
Now that NVIDIA GeForce NOW actually has an official dedicated app for the Steam Deck, I've taken it for a spin and came away impressed. Disclosure: NVIDIA gave me access to the Ultimate subscription.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ THE FINALS to get new kernel-based anti-cheat, devs say it will still work on Linux, SteamOS, Steam Deck
According to their community manager they will still maintain Linux platform support.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ POSTAL 2 Redux gets a Steam page
POSTAL 2 Redux was announced recently and now it has a Steam page ready for you to follow along for this upcoming Linux game. I've never really gotten far into the original so I'm looking forward to getting into a modern version of it.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ CarX Street developers are optimising for Steam Deck and 'adapting the game for Linux'
Recently CarX Street added in Easy Anti-Cheat which has been causing issues, but they're working on improving it for Linux desktop and Steam Deck.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Stop Killing Games consumer movement hits some major milestones
Stop Killing Games has seen a massive surge recently and it has hit some vital milestones.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ How to play games from GOG and Epic Games on Linux, SteamOS and Steam Deck
While most of Linux gaming revolves around Steam, SteamOS and Steam Deck. GOG and Epic Games can be run on Linux platforms too - here's how.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Hardware & Software Survey for June 2025 is out - here's the latest for Linux and SteamOS
Valve have released the data for the Steam Hardware & Software Survey for June 2025, here's the usual GamingOnLinux run over it - with a little extra.