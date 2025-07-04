news
University of Toronto ☛ On sysadmins (not) changing (OpenSSL) cipher suite strings
Recently I read Apps shouldn’t let users enter OpenSSL cipher-suite strings by Frank Denis (via), which advocates for providing at most a high level interface to people that lets them express intentions like 'forward secrecy is required' or 'I have to comply with FIPS 140-3'. As a system administrator, I've certainly been guilty of not keeping OpenSSL cipher suite strings up to date, so I have a good deal of sympathies for the general view of trusting the clients and the libraries (and also possibly the servers). But at the same time, I think that this approach has some issues. In particular, if you're only going to set generic intents, you have to trust that the programs and libraries have good defaults. Unfortunately, historically time when system administrators have most reached for setting specific OpenSSL cipher suite strings was when something came up all of a sudden and they didn't trust the library or program defaults to be up to date.
RoseHosting ☛ How to install PrestaShop on Debian 13
PrestaShop is an open-source e-commerce platform that allows users to create and manage their online stores.
Spoof IP Address on Kali GNU/Linux Using Scapy with DoS Testing
Learn to spoof IP address using Scapy on Kali GNU/Linux for DoS testing. Complete guide covering address spoofing techniques, packet creation, and ethical penetration testing methods.
Eric Daigle ☛ Taking over 60k spyware user accounts with SQL injection
Recently I was looking through a database of known stalkerware services and found one I wasn’t familiar with: Catwatchful. It seemed to be a full-featured Android spy app, to actually be its own service as opposed to a millionth FlexiSpy reseller, and to offer a 3-day free trial. Aside from a boilerplate disclaimer to only use it with consent, it also pretty brazenly advertised itself as stalkerware in the FAQ: [...]
ID Root ☛ How To Install Askbot on Fedora 42
Building a thriving online community requires the right question-and-answer platform, and Askbot stands out as one of the most powerful open-source forum solutions available today. This comprehensive Django-based Q&A platform offers features similar to Stack Overflow, making it an ideal choice for technical communities, educational institutions, and businesses seeking to create knowledge-sharing environments.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Zabbix on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Zabbix on Linux Mint 22. Zabbix stands as one of the most powerful open-source monitoring solutions available today, offering enterprise-grade capabilities for tracking network performance, server health, and application metrics.
ID Root ☛ How To Install GParted on Fedora 42
Disk partitioning remains one of the most critical aspects of GNU/Linux system administration, and Fedora 42 users require reliable tools to manage their storage effectively. GParted stands as the premier graphical partition editor for GNU/Linux distributions, offering an intuitive interface for complex disk operations that would otherwise require advanced command-line expertise.
ID Root ☛ How To Install HandBrake on Fedora 42
HandBrake stands as one of the most powerful and versatile open-source video transcoding tools available for GNU/Linux users today. This comprehensive guide will walk you through multiple methods for installing HandBrake on Fedora 42, ensuring you can convert, compress, and optimize your video files with ease.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Waydroid on Linux Mint 22
Modern GNU/Linux users increasingly seek seamless integration between their desktop environment and mobile applications. Waydroid emerges as the premier solution for running Android applications natively on Linux Mint 22, offering superior performance compared to traditional emulators.
ID Root ☛ How To Install FreeRADIUS on Fedora 42
Setting up a centralized authentication system is crucial for modern network infrastructure. FreeRADIUS stands as the most widely deployed RADIUS server globally, providing robust authentication, authorization, and accounting (AAA) services. This comprehensive guide walks you through installing and configuring FreeRADIUS on Fedora 42, ensuring your network access control meets enterprise standards.
ID Root ☛ How To Install UNetbootin on AlmaLinux 10
Creating bootable USB drives has become an essential skill for GNU/Linux administrators and enthusiasts. UNetbootin stands out as one of the most versatile and reliable tools for this purpose, offering cross-platform compatibility and extensive distribution support.
RoseHosting ☛ How to Enable HTTPS Protocol on Debian 13
This blog post will show you how to enable HTTPS on Debian 13.
Facing Trouble Opening Maildir in Thunderbird? Here’s the Linux Fix
If you're having trouble opening Maildir files in Thunderbird on Linux, you're not alone. A lot of people have this problem. The Maildir format keeps emails in distinct files, which is ideal for performance and space. But it can be hard to get Thunderbird to read these files right.
We'll show you step by step how to open Maildir files with Thunderbird in this blog post. If the manual method doesn't work for you, we'll also show you how to use the Maildir Converter Tool to easily convert Maildir files. Let's get going.