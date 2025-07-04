Recently I read Apps shouldn’t let users enter OpenSSL cipher-suite strings by Frank Denis (via), which advocates for providing at most a high level interface to people that lets them express intentions like 'forward secrecy is required' or 'I have to comply with FIPS 140-3'. As a system administrator, I've certainly been guilty of not keeping OpenSSL cipher suite strings up to date, so I have a good deal of sympathies for the general view of trusting the clients and the libraries (and also possibly the servers). But at the same time, I think that this approach has some issues. In particular, if you're only going to set generic intents, you have to trust that the programs and libraries have good defaults. Unfortunately, historically time when system administrators have most reached for setting specific OpenSSL cipher suite strings was when something came up all of a sudden and they didn't trust the library or program defaults to be up to date.