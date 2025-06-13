Our Birds Are Moving

FusionTech notes that the Cortex-A7 cores operate at 1.2GHz. The board is available with either 128MB or 256MB of DDR3 memory and includes 32GB of onboard eMMC flash storage, along with a Micro SD slot for expansion.

The Nucleo N657X0-Q is a development board from STMicroelectronics built around the STM32N657 microcontroller. Part of the Nucleo-144 family, it offers a compact form factor and a variety of expansion options for prototyping and evaluation across different power and performance needs.

GigaDevice has launched the GD32C231 series, a new line of 32-bit microcontrollers based on the Arm Cortex-M23 core. Designed for entry-level embedded applications, the series balances performance, power efficiency, and cost, particularly for compact or battery-powered products.

The MSC OSM-LF-IQ615 module adopts the OSM 1.2 Size-L format and integrates Qualcomm’s Dragonwing IQ-615 processor. This octa-core SoC (2x Cortex-A76 at 1.9GHz + 6x Cortex-A55 at 1.6GHz) is accompanied by an Adreno 612 GPU, Hexagon V66 DSP (1.1 TOPS), and Spectra 230 ISP. Designed for energy-efficient Linux-based edge applications, the module offers up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB eMMC Flash, along with DisplayPort, MIPI-DSI, and dual CSI interfaces for camera integration. The platform supports Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.1, PCIe Gen2, and secure boot features in a 45×45mm footprint.

The FireBeetle 2 ESP32-P4 is an upcoming compact development board designed for real-time image processing, video streaming, and wireless communication. It targets HMI applications such as digital photo frames, security systems, home control panels, and smart doorbells.

Highlights of Rocky Linux 10 include support for the 64-bit RISC-V architecture, the implementation of a DHCP client as an internal subsystem of NetworkManager, support for administrative privileges by default for users, and Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) by default for graphical remote access.

We all take things for granted. For those fortunate enough to have reliable, affordable Internet access, it’s easy to forget that there’s nothing inevitable about being able to FaceTime with a faraway loved one or pay your electricity bill from your phone.

Our Birds Are Moving

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 13, 2025,

updated Jun 13, 2025



For over a year now we've enjoyed about 50 birds at the back yard. They come as early as 4AM (in summertime) and sometimes still come (or stay) until after 9PM. Some of them are trusting enough to let me pet them on the back like a cat. They're not afraid.

Today we're moving them all to the other side in order to keep things cleaner and more tidy ("Rotating feeding and drinking areas will help reduce the transmission of disease," recommends RSPCA). We plan to invite more types of birds and double the amount of food to about 1KG of seeds per day.

Worldwide, according to a rough census, the number of birds is decreasing. Windows cause some deaths, but also scarcity of food is a factor. The RSPCA says that in summer "dry ground makes it harder to find food", so we hope to step in and fill the gap.

If you have spare budget and can afford to buy food for birds, then by all means chip in. Let's make nature great again. █