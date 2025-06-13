original
Our Birds Are Moving
For over a year now we've enjoyed about 50 birds at the back yard. They come as early as 4AM (in summertime) and sometimes still come (or stay) until after 9PM. Some of them are trusting enough to let me pet them on the back like a cat. They're not afraid.
Today we're moving them all to the other side in order to keep things cleaner and more tidy ("Rotating feeding and drinking areas will help reduce the transmission of disease," recommends RSPCA). We plan to invite more types of birds and double the amount of food to about 1KG of seeds per day.
Worldwide, according to a rough census, the number of birds is decreasing. Windows cause some deaths, but also scarcity of food is a factor. The RSPCA says that in summer "dry ground makes it harder to find food", so we hope to step in and fill the gap.
If you have spare budget and can afford to buy food for birds, then by all means chip in. Let's make nature great again. █