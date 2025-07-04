news
Applications: tmux-rs, Kiwi TCMS, and Wayback
Barry Kauler ☛ Proper fix for network tray applet
A workaround for network interface "up" not getting detected in the network tray applet was posted earlier today:
- Workaround for broken network tray applet — July 03, 2025
LWN ☛ Richards: Introducing tmux-rs
Collin Richards has announced version 0.0.1 of tmux-rs, a port of the tmux terminal multiplexer to Rust.
Content Management Systems (CMS)
Kiwi TCMS: Kiwi TCMS 14.3
We're happy to announce Kiwi TCMS version 14.3!several improvements, bug fixes and new translations.
Graphics Stack
The Register UK ☛ Wayback gives X11 desktops a fighting chance in a Wayland world [Ed: Experimental and controlled by Microsoft]
A new project addresses one of the biggest differences between how X11 and Wayland work, and that could be a winning combination.
I would prefer to fix the problem properly; had an afternoon nap, woke up, and thinking cleared what the cause of the problem, and solution, is most likely to be.