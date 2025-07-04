The United States Supreme Court last week ruled that a state age verification law is constitutional. As the Internet Society argued in a joint legal filing, the Texas law risks the privacy, security, and open nature of the Internet we all rely on.

The Debian Installer Trixie RC2 release is here with support for rescuing Btrfs systems installed via the Calamares installer, adds support for installing systemd-cryptsetup alongside cryptsetup-initramfs, and adds support for Apple MTP and Apple SPI keyboards as found on ARM-based laptops like M1 MacBook Pro and M2 MacBook Air.

Coming almost a month after KDE Gear 25.04.2, the KDE Gear 25.04.3 release is here to fix HTML detection inside mobipocket files in the Okular document viewer, as well as limit the number of poll choice and fix a crash that occurred when clicking on “Mark as Read” in the notifications page in the Tokodon client for Mastodon.

Libreboot 25.06 adds support for the Acer Q45T-AM mainboard, which is similar to the G43T-AM3 mainboard, as well as for the Dell Precision T1700 SFF and MT mainboards, updates GRUB, SeaBIOS, Untitled, flashprog, U-Boot, and uefitool to newer revisions, and disables hyperthreading by default for ThinkPad T480/3050micro.

Highlights of Thunderbird 140 include new ‘Mark as Spam’ and ‘Mark as Starred’ actions to email notifications after the introduction of ‘Mark as Read’ and ‘Delete’ actions in Thunderbird 139, as well as the enablement of the Account Hub by default for the second email setup.