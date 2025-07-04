news
Programming Leftovers
-
Vermaden ☛ Poudriere Inside FreeBSD VNET Jail
I usually prefer to run Poudriere inside FreeBSD Bhyve VM – its just faster to setup – but as sometimes its desired to use the power of FreeBSD Jails instead – here is how to do this.
-
Daniel Lemire ☛ Base64 for compression
C and C++ compilers like GCC first take your code and produce assembly, typically a pure ASCII output (so just basic English characters). This assembly code is a low-level representation of the program, using mnemonic instructions specific to the target processor architecture. The compiler then passes this assembly code to an assembler, which translates it into machine code—binary instructions that the processor can execute directly.
-
Pedro Tavares ☛ Writing Code Was Never The Bottleneck
The actual bottlenecks were, and still are, code reviews, knowledge transfer through mentoring and pairing, testing, debugging, and the human overhead of coordination and communication. All of this wrapped inside the labyrinth of tickets, planning meetings, and agile rituals.
These processes, meant to drive quality, often slow us down more than the act of writing code itself because they require thought, shared understanding, and sound judgment.
-
Rlang ☛ Hash-tag baby
-
Rlang ☛ R Package Quality: Documentation
This is part three of a five part series of related posts on validating R packages.
-
Tom MacWright ☛ epanet-js
epanet-js is a new web application that combines modern web maps with the industry-standard EPANET hydraulic simulation algorithm. It’s for people planning and updating water utility systems: connecting pipes and pressures and figuring out what will happen. It’s a problem area that I’m totally fascinated by and know very little about. It’s made by the folks from Iterating - Luke Butler and Sam Payá, who are experts in the field.
-
Python
-
Solution one task of Boolean Algebra via Python module utilizing **dict(zip([keys],[values]))
-
Jeff Triplett ☛ Ditching Cloud APIs: How I Set Up Local Text-to-Speech with Kokoro TTS and Python
After trying out a few blog posts and listening to them, I decided to find a Python version of the model. It might be slow to run, but at least I can create a pipeline to automate the process of generating voice files from arbitrary text files I have lying around.
-
Thierry Moudiki ☛ Random Vector Functional Link (RVFL) artificial neural network with 2 regularization parameters successfully used for forecasting/synthetic simulation in professional settings: Extensions (including Bayesian)
A Random Vector Functional Link (RVFL) artificial neural network with 2 regularization parameters has been successfully used for forecasting in professional settings (available soon for an increased flexibility in https://www.techtonique.net/ and Microsoft Excel, stay tuned): [...]
-
-
Rust
-
Rust Blog ☛ The Rust Programming Language Blog: Stabilizing naked functions
Rust 1.88.0 stabilizes the
#[unsafe(naked)]attribute and the
naked_asm!macro which are used to define naked functions.
A naked function is marked with the
#[unsafe(naked)]attribute, and its body consists of a single
naked_asm!call. For example: [...]
-