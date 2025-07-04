When Cheryl Langdon-Orr began her learning journey with the Internet Society, she wasn’t a new learner in the traditional sense. With a career spanning decades in science, psychology, and international business and a history of shaping Internet governance through leadership in Australia’s Internet Society chapter, Cheryl has long been part of the global conversation on how the Internet evolves. Yet, despite her experience, she enrolled in course after course. Why? For Cheryl, learning is more than professional development; it’s a way to lead with credibility and care.