GIMP 3.2 Promises New Paint Mode, Support for Importing Photoshop Patterns
GIMP 3.2 promises new features like theme colors for Brush, Font, and Palette, a new paint blend mode called Overwrite that lets you directly replace the pixels over the area you paint, a new setting in the text tool to control the direction of the text outline, and automatic match of Linux and Windows OS themes.
It also promises support for using ART (AnotherRawTherapee) as a Camera Raw loader, a new option to export to Krita‘s .kpl palette format, support for importing Photoshop patterns, as well as support for using presets from Photoshop’s Curves and Levels filters in GIMP’s Curves and Levels filters.