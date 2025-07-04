news
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, PocketBeagle, and More
Raspberry Pi ☛ Begin your Code Club journey: Set up a club today
Thinking of starting a Code Club? Get practical tips and advice from experienced mentors to help you begin with confidence.
Linux Gizmos ☛ RP2350-PiZero Pairs RP2350 Microcontroller with Raspberry Pi Zero Form Factor
Waveshare has launched an embedded platform with a form factor similar to the Raspberry Pi Zero, powered by the RP2350 microcontroller. Key features include a DVI interface for displays and a lithium battery connector for portable applications.
Linux Gizmos ☛ (Updated) Bela Upgrades Embedded DSP Platforms with PocketBeagle 2 Support and New Web IDE
Bela.io has unveiled the Gem Stereo and Gem Multi, two new open-source boards that expand PocketBeagle 2 into a real-time digital signal processing platform. Designed for audio and sensor applications, the boards target creative, educational, and research projects requiring low-latency performance and flexible I/O.
Quentin Santos ☛ The missing part of Espressif’s reset circuit
In the previous article, we peeked at the reset circuit of ESP-Prog with an oscilloscope, and reproduced it with basic components. We observed that it did not behave quite as expected. In this article, we’ll look into the missing pieces.
Arduino ☛ This automatic emergency braking system protects RC cars
The Arduino constantly monitors the ultrasonic sensors. Under normal circumstances, they won’t report seeing anything — or at least not anything close by. But if something like a wall is nearby, the Arduino will immediately go into action and send a braking command (via a PWM signal) to the RC receiver. That’s a Flysky FS-i6X in this case, but the process should work with most others.
Robotic Systems LLC ☛ Moteus performance analysis tool
Recently I showed I was able to use the new dynamometer fixture I built to capture detailed thermal modeling parameters for motor controllers and motors. In this post, I’ll describe how I turned that into the initial version of a tool that lets you compare the performance of different moteus controllers (and some others), along with different motors, to help design an overall motion system.