Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, PocketBeagle, and More

The RoyalBlue54L Feather is an upcoming development board designed to deliver a full-featured experience in the familiar Feather footprint. This board integrates Nordic’s next-generation nRF54L15, targeting developers working on modern wireless IoT applications.

Red Pitaya has unveiled new open-source STEMlab TI boards developed with Texas Instruments for demanding signal processing tasks in photonics, sensing, and laboratory automation. By incorporating TI’s precision analog components, the boards aim to combine accuracy and low jitter in a compact design.

Waveshare has launched an embedded platform with a form factor similar to the Raspberry Pi Zero, powered by the RP2350 microcontroller. Key features include a DVI interface for displays and a lithium battery connector for portable applications.

Bela.io has unveiled the Gem Stereo and Gem Multi, two new open-source boards that expand PocketBeagle 2 into a real-time digital signal processing platform. Designed for audio and sensor applications, the boards target creative, educational, and research projects requiring low-latency performance and flexible I/O.

System76 has updated its compact Linux mini PC lineup with the Meerkat meer10, which builds on its predecessor’s small form factor while adding faster processors, modern storage, and improved connectivity for users who want a capable Linux workstation in a tiny footprint.

Axiomtek has introduced the KIWI330, an ultra-compact single board computer for edge AIoT projects with limited space. Measuring just 72 mm by 56 mm and 1.6 mm thick, the KIWI330 targets robotics, smart gateways, industrial automation, and other applications needing performance in a small footprint.

The Debian Installer Trixie RC2 release is here with support for rescuing Btrfs systems installed via the Calamares installer, adds support for installing systemd-cryptsetup alongside cryptsetup-initramfs, and adds support for Apple MTP and Apple SPI keyboards as found on ARM-based laptops like M1 MacBook Pro and M2 MacBook Air.

Coming almost a month after KDE Gear 25.04.2, the KDE Gear 25.04.3 release is here to fix HTML detection inside mobipocket files in the Okular document viewer, as well as limit the number of poll choice and fix a crash that occurred when clicking on “Mark as Read” in the notifications page in the Tokodon client for Mastodon.

Libreboot 25.06 adds support for the Acer Q45T-AM mainboard, which is similar to the G43T-AM3 mainboard, as well as for the Dell Precision T1700 SFF and MT mainboards, updates GRUB, SeaBIOS, Untitled, flashprog, U-Boot, and uefitool to newer revisions, and disables hyperthreading by default for ThinkPad T480/3050micro.

Highlights of Thunderbird 140 include new ‘Mark as Spam’ and ‘Mark as Starred’ actions to email notifications after the introduction of ‘Mark as Read’ and ‘Delete’ actions in Thunderbird 139, as well as the enablement of the Account Hub by default for the second email setup.