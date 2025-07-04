Web Browsers/Tools: curl user survey 2025 and Vivaldi Browser 7.5

curl features no telemetry, and the curl website has no logs and no tracking. Most users even download and install curl from elsewhere and not directly from us. In order to get proper feedback and get a feel for what users think, asking questions like this is the only viable way.

We run a curl user survey annually in an attempt to catch trends, views and long term changes in the project, its users, its surrounding and in how curl fits into the wider ecosystem. This year, the survey was up 14 days from May 19 to and including June 1. This was the 12th annual survey.

The survey was announced on the curl-users and curl-library mailing lists (with reminders), numerous times on Daniel's Mastodon (@bagder@mastodon.social) on LinkedIn and on Daniel's blog (https://daniel.haxx.se/blog). The survey was also announced on the curl web site at the top of most pages on the site that made it hard to miss for visitors.