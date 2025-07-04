news
Web Browsers/Tools: curl user survey 2025 and Vivaldi Browser 7.5
Daniel Stenberg ☛ curl user survey 2025 analysis
I’m pleased to announce that once again I have collected the results, generated the graphs and pondered over conclusions to make after the annual curl user survey.
curl features no telemetry, and the curl website has no logs and no tracking. Most users even download and install curl from elsewhere and not directly from us. In order to get proper feedback and get a feel for what users think, asking questions like this is the only viable way.
We run a curl user survey annually in an attempt to catch trends, views and long term changes in the project, its users, its surrounding and in how curl fits into the wider ecosystem. This year, the survey was up 14 days from May 19 to and including June 1. This was the 12th annual survey.
The survey was announced on the curl-users and curl-library mailing lists (with reminders), numerous times on Daniel's Mastodon (@bagder@mastodon.social) on LinkedIn and on Daniel's blog (https://daniel.haxx.se/blog). The survey was also announced on the curl web site at the top of most pages on the site that made it hard to miss for visitors.
Linuxiac ☛ Vivaldi Browser 7.5 Lands with Colored Tab Stacks
Vivaldi 7.5 has officially landed, as one of the browser’s most user-centered updates yet, with a sharp focus on visual organization, smoother interaction, and privacy enhancements.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Vivaldi 7.5 Browser Adds Tab Stack Colours, New DNS Settings
Colourful tab stacks and concise tab context menu are the headline changes on offer the latest update to the Vivaldi web browser.
James G ☛ Designing calm software with breaks in mind
Because one’s Artemis feed may update daily with new links, I have been thinking about what a piece of software designed with breaks in mind looks like. There are many reasons why someone may take a break from the software. The user may be on holiday; they may be studying; they may be going through a life happens moment; they may just want some time away from following the blogs. Whatever the reason, with this in mind I have to ask: what, if anything, can Artemis do to design with this behaviour in mind?