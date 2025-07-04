news
Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: Kill -9 Song, BSD Now, and More
-
Montana Linux ☛ Video: Monzy - Kill -9 Song
-
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 618: Funding BSD projects
A year of funded FreeBSD, ZFS Performance Tuning – Optimizing for your Workload, Three Ways to Try FreeBSD in Under Five Minutes, FFS optimizations with dirhash, j2k25 hackathon report from kn@, NetBSD welcomes Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code contributors, and more
-
RiskyBiz ☛ Risky Business #798 -- Mexican cartel surveilled the FBI to identify, kill witnesses
Drug cartels used technical surveillance to find, fix and finish FBI informants and witnesses
-
Tux Digital ☛ Can a Complete Beginner Survive Linux? Reacting to Betty from Switch and Click trying Linux
Original Video = https://youtu.be/MJDvJSTbie4 I’m reacting to a video from Switch and Click where they try GNU/Linux as a complete beginner after their expensive laptop stopped working. They share their experience switching to Linux, and I break down their journey, expectations, and what really happens when you give GNU/Linux a shot for the first time.