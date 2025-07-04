news
COSMIC Desktop Lands in Void Linux
Quoting: COSMIC Desktop Lands in Void Linux —
Void Linux is a rolling distro, but it tends to run a bit behind other rolling releases like Arch when it comes to software versions. That’s because Void doesn’t push out the newest packages “as fast as possible”—instead, it puts a focus on stability.
That means you won’t always find the newest versions of software right away. Instead, things lag a bit behind. And since Void is entirely community-driven, new packages don’t just land automatically—they need to be adapted and added by someone from the community first.
That’s actually why COSMIC, the still-in-development desktop environment from System76, is only now showing up in Void’s repositories, despite being available for public testing for nearly a year. The included version is the latest available: COSMIC Desktop Alpha 7, released in late April.