fstl-e - fast stl viewer - LinuxLinks
fstl-e is a fast, easy to use stl file viewer. It is a fork of fstl with some fancy enhancements.
This is free and open source software.
SerialTool - Serial-Port/TCP/UDP debugging tool - LinuxLinks
SerialTool is a cross-platform serial/network debugging tool. This tool supports serial debugging assistant, terminal, waveform display and file transfer.
SerialTool supports basic text transmission. The text transmission interface supports sending and receiving in hexadecimal and ASCII formats. You can customize the character encoding used for text transmission. Currently, SerialTool supports ASCII, GB-2312, GB-18030, UTF-8, UTF-16BE, and UTF-16LE, a total of 6 character encodings. In addition, it also supports multiple code highlighting modes, which is very helpful for the operation of text communication protocols (such as using JSON communication).
This is free and open source software.