news
Open Hardware: Arduino, NanoPi, Fairphone, and More
-
Arduino ☛ This automatic emergency braking system protects RC cars
It is a story as old as time (or at least the 1960s): kid gets an RC car for Christmas and excitedly takes it for spin, but crashes it into a wall within five minutes and tears ensue.
-
CNX Software ☛ NanoPi R3S LTS dual Gigabit Ethernet router board gains HDMI output and speaker connector
FriendlyELEC NanoPi R3S LTS is an update to the NanoPi R3S low-cost dual gigabit Ethernet router introduced last year, which gains HDMI output, a speaker connector, and a power button. The new model still features a Rockchip RK3566 SoC with up to 2GB RAM, an optional 32GB eMMC flash, a microSD card socket, a MIPI DSI display connector, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, and a USB-C port for power and programming, as well as a 3-pin UART header accessible after opening the metal enclosure.
-
Hackaday ☛ I Gotta Print More Cowbell
Since the earliest days of affordable, home 3D printers, the technology behind them has been continuously improving. From lowering costs, improving print quality, increasing size and detail, and diversifying the types of materials, it’s possible to get just about anything from a 3D printer today with a minimum of cost. Some of the things that printers can do now might even be surprising, like this upgrade that makes [Startup Chuck]’s 3D printer capable of printing realistic-sounding cowbells out of plastic.
-
Hackaday ☛ Pez Blaster Shoots Candy Dangerously Fast
You could use a little pocket-sized Pez dispenser if you’re a humble, reserved person. Or, you could follow the example of [Backhaul Studios], and build a dangerously powerful blaster that shoots Pez fast enough to shatter them into pieces. Just don’t aim it at your own mouth.
-
Hackaday ☛ Last Chance: 2025 Hackaday Supercon Still Wants You!
Good news, procrastinators! Today was going to be the last day to throw your hat in the ring for a slot to talk at Supercon in November, but we’re extending the deadline one more week, until July 10th. We have an almost full schedule, but we’re still missing your talk.
-
Hackaday ☛ OpenMIDIStomper Makes Sure Your Gear Does What Your Foot Says
If you’re a solo musician, you probably have lots of gear you’d like to control, but you don’t have enough hands. You can enlist your feet, but your gear might not have foot-suitable interfaces as standard. For situations like these, [Nerd Musician] created the OpenMIDIStomper.
-
Fairphone Moments: Switch to distraction-free digital minimalism
If you have been following the news around the latest Fairphone model, you would have heard a lot about Fairphone Moments. It’s what makes the new Fairphone (Gen. 6) our most mindful smartphone yet. It’s not just a focus mode, it’s a digital space just for you. Calm, minimalist, and distraction-free.