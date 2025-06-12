GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

Debian Contributions: 2025-05

Austin is a frame stack sampling profiler for Python. It allows profiling Python applications without instrumenting them while losing some accuracy in the process, and is the only one of its kind presently packaged for Debian. Unfortunately, it hadn’t been uploaded in a while and hence the last Python version it worked with was 3.8. We updated it to a current version and also dealt with a number of architecture-specific problems (such as unintended sign promotion, 64bit time_t fallout and strictness due to -Wformat-security ) in cooperation with upstream. With luck, it will migrate in time for trixie .