Ethereal is a UCI chess engine - LinuxLinks
Ethereal is a UCI-compliant chess engine operating under the alpha-beta framework, paired with a Neural Network for positional evaluations.
Ethereal is inspired by a number of open source projects and aims to serve as both a high-end engine and reference for other authors. The project strives to keep the source and its ideas, however complex, clean and digestible
This is free and open source software.
Raspberry Pi 5 Desktop Mini PC: Avoid snap pollution - LinuxLinks
I’m not a heavy user of snaps particularly on the Raspberry Pi 5. I find that installing software with Flatpak is a better solution than snap in most instances even though both are wasteful of disk space. But occasionally it’s useful to use a snap.
Sysprof - profile an application or entire system - LinuxLinks
Sysprof is a sampling profiler that uses a kernel module to generate stacktraces which are then interpreted by the userspace program “sysprof”.
This is free and open source software.