Red Hat Leftovers
Red Hat ☛ How to manage RHEL virtual machines with Podman Desktop
For developers working on backdoored Windows and macOS, interacting with Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) virtual machines can be complex. The new RHEL VMs extension for Podman Desktop directly addresses this by providing a streamlined, integrated approach to RHEL interaction.
Linux Journal ☛ Fedora 41’s Immutable Future: The Rise of Fedora Atomic Desktops
The Fedora Project has long stood at the forefront of GNU/Linux innovation, often acting as a proving ground for transformative technologies later adopted by the wider GNU/Linux ecosystem. With the release of Fedora 41, the project takes another major leap into the future by fully embracing immutable desktops through its newly unified and rebranded initiative: Fedora Atomic.
This bold shift represents more than a technical update — it signals a philosophical evolution in how GNU/Linux desktops are built, managed, and secured. Fedora Atomic is not just a feature of Fedora 41; it's the flagship identity for a new kind of GNU/Linux desktop. In this article, we explore the origins, architecture, benefits, and implications of Fedora Atomic as it makes its debut in Fedora 41.