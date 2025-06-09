EasyOS Development Updates

There is a menu in the initrd, you can choose things like filesystem check and version rollabck. Have now added "Run Xorg Wizard to fix broken video".

Previously couldn't do that, because wanted to boot with the kernel commandline parameter "nomodeset". This has to be on the commandline, can't be specified after the kernel has loaded. When the enu is displayed in the initrd, the kernel has already loaded.

The only way to do is to restart the kernel, and there is a utility to do this, 'kexec'. However, previously I couldn't get kexec to work. Made some changes,and it now works. So can now have that entry in the initrd.