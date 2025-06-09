news
EasyOS Development Updates
Barry Kauler ☛ Fix broken video menu in initrd woofQ
There is a menu in the initrd, you can choose things like filesystem check and version rollabck. Have now added "Run Xorg Wizard to fix broken video".
Previously couldn't do that, because wanted to boot with the kernel commandline parameter "nomodeset". This has to be on the commandline, can't be specified after the kernel has loaded. When the enu is displayed in the initrd, the kernel has already loaded.
The only way to do is to restart the kernel, and there is a utility to do this, 'kexec'. However, previously I couldn't get kexec to work. Made some changes,and it now works. So can now have that entry in the initrd.
I applied this fix in woofQ, for Easy Scarthgap and Easy Daedalus, see previous blog post:
https://bkhome.org/news/202506/fix-broken-video-menu-in-initrd-woofq.html
Have done the same in woofQV. This applies to QV. Here are fixes in the 'init' script in the initrd:
Barry Kauler ☛ Linux kernel 6.12.32 compiled
Compiled in Easy Daedalus, but intend to use the same kernel also for Easy Scarthgap and QV.
The reason, to make less work for myself.
QV 250605 has the 6.15.1 kernel, which I chose so as to get the most recent bcachefs. However, I have gone cold on bcachefs. Apart from it seeming to be still immature, one of the things that attracted me to it is native encryption; but that is not really suitable.