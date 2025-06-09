Shows: LINUX Unplugged and This Week in Linux

This week in Linux, we have a lot of cool things to talk about. Murena has announced the latest release of the /e/OS mobile operating system for smartphones with each /e/OS 3.0. We also have Alpine GNU/Linux releasing a new version of their distro. And we're going to go to the Canonical Corner to talk about a bunch of stuff that is happening with Ubuntu. All of this and more on this week in Linux, the weekly news show that keeps you up to day with what's going on in the GNU/Linux and Open Source world. Now let's jump right into Your Source for GNU/Linux GNews.