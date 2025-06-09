news
Shows: LINUX Unplugged and This Week in Linux
-
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ TUI Challenge Kickoff | LINUX Unplugged 618
Our terminal apps are loaded, the goals are set, but we're already hitting a few snags.
-
This Week in Linux 314: /e/OS 3.0, GNOME Dropping X11, Alpine Linux, Ubuntu wants a Rusty Sudo, & more GNU/Linux news
This week in Linux, we have a lot of cool things to talk about. Murena has announced the latest release of the /e/OS mobile operating system for smartphones with each /e/OS 3.0. We also have Alpine GNU/Linux releasing a new version of their distro. And we're going to go to the Canonical Corner to talk about a bunch of stuff that is happening with Ubuntu. All of this and more on this week in Linux, the weekly news show that keeps you up to day with what's going on in the GNU/Linux and Open Source world. Now let's jump right into Your Source for GNU/Linux GNews.
-
