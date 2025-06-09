Games: New Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, Commodore/TechTuber Perifractic, GNOME Crossword Editor

The experimental Acrostic Generator has finally landed inside the Crossword editor and is currently tagged as BETA.

I’d classify this as one of the trickiest and most interesting projects I’ve worked on.

Here’s how an acrostic puzzle loaded inside Crossword editor looks like:

In my previous blog post (published about a year ago), I explained one part of the generator. Since then, there have been many improvements.

I won’t go into detail about what an acrostic puzzle is, as I’ve covered that in multiple previous posts already.