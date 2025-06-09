news
Games: New Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, Commodore/TechTuber Perifractic, GNOME Crossword Editor
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, with Deltarune - 2025-06-08 Edition
Between 2025-05-31 and 2025-06-07 we selected 7 newly released games that are rated as Verified or Playable on the Steam Deck, and meeting specific criteria in terms of user ratings. There’s one standing out, Deltarune, which is a parallel story to Undertale, which was a massive hit a few years back.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Commodore shocks retro TechTuber with option to buy 'the whole company'
In response to a licensing inquiry, Commodore Corporation has shocked retro TechTuber Perifractic with an option to buy 'the whole company'.
GNOME Desktop
Medium ☛ Tanmay Patil: Acrostic Generator for GNOME Crossword Editor
The experimental Acrostic Generator has finally landed inside the Crossword editor and is currently tagged as BETA.
I’d classify this as one of the trickiest and most interesting projects I’ve worked on.
Here’s how an acrostic puzzle loaded inside Crossword editor looks like:
In my previous blog post (published about a year ago), I explained one part of the generator. Since then, there have been many improvements.
I won’t go into detail about what an acrostic puzzle is, as I’ve covered that in multiple previous posts already.
