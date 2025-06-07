news
blendOS: Our Gitlab migration is now underway
After a long wait, we've begun the migration process. All important repositories are on our Gitlab server, and push mirror to Github.
Github PRs will no longer be accepted. Github Issues are depreceated and will be disabled across all repositories.
The Github repos will remain as read only mirrors for backup and discovery purposes.
Why?#
We need more control over our version control and issue tracking systems. This migration was always the plan, and had simply been delayed for a while.
With Gitlab, we don't have to rely on awful moderation tools or wait for some support team to ban spammers. We don't have to sign away our control to a company that could remove us or disappear at any time. We have full control over who can sign up, file issues and fork repos.