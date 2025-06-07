news
Ubuntu Touch OTA-9 Focal Release
Ubuntu Touch 20.04 OTA-9 contains only minimal changes due to our current focus on Ubuntu base OS upgrade. Still there are interesting changes:
# VoLTE support is updated so that it works out-of-box with more carriers (Thanks to Nikita (@Notkit) from Volla), Please note that we've tested VoLTE on a few Volla devices only. Other ports may have VoLTE support enabled; such support is experimental and may not always function correctly.
# Waydroid has been updated to version 1.5.1, containing initial support for upcoming official Android 13 images, among other fixes (Thanks to Jami (@deathmist) from Volla).
# Font for emoji is switched from Emoji One to Noto Color Emoji, with improved support for some of newer emojis. (Thanks to Alfred (@fredldotme))
# General bug fixes and security updates, both from upstream Ubuntu and from UBports.
Read the full list of changes (from UBports) at the end of this post.