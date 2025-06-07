news
Oracle Linux 9.6 Now Generally Available
The Oracle Linux team is pleased to announce the general availability of Oracle Linux 9.6 for 64-bit Intel and AMD (x86_64) and 64-bit Arm (aarch64) platforms. This release includes the following kernel options:
- Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 8 (UEK 8),
6.12.0-1.23.3.2for the x86_64 and aarch64 platforms
- Red Hat Compatible Kernel (RHCK),
5.14.0-570.12.1.0.1for the x86_64 platform
Built for distributed and multicloud computing environments, Oracle Linux is highly secure and provides simplified management and optimized performance for demanding workloads at cloud scale. It delivers 100% application binary compatibility with Red Hat Enterprise Linux, helping to ensure applications run without disruption. Oracle Linux 9.6 maintains this compatibility with the corresponding Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.6 release and delivers on Oracle's commitment to keeping Linux open and free for everyone. As a founding member of the Open Enterprise Linux Association (OpenELA), Oracle continues to contribute, maintain, and support Enterprise Linux source code.
Oracle Linux sources, binaries, ISOs, and errata are freely available and easily accessible from the Oracle Linux yum server, without restrictions.