Oracle Linux 9.6 Now Generally Available

Rocky Linux 9.6 continues to enhance the image-building and delivery process with openSUSE‘s KIWI next-generation appliance builder. KIWI, an open-source and modern image-building tool that enables a more consistent and maintainable workflow, was used to build most of the images in this release.

Wireshark 4.4.7 is here to patch a security vulnerability (CVE-2025-5601) that could allow a denial of service attack via packet injection or crafted capture file in Wireshark versions 4.4.0 to 4.4.6 and 4.2.0 to 4.2.12 due to a bug in the column utility module that leads to a dissection engine crash.

Coming almost a month after KDE Gear 25.04.1, the KDE Gear 25.04.2 release is here to fix an issue with bin clip effects disappearing after disabling a timeline clip in the Kdenlive video editor, fix the inconsistent availability of undoing after the end of a game in the KReversi game, and fixes the “whatsnew” actions in KAddressBook.

Coming five weeks after LibreOffice 25.2.3, the LibreOffice 25.2.4 point release addresses various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Each month, we provide a brief overview of just some of the things they have achieved in the previous month.

This release of Arti continues our development efforts towards supporting multi-legged tunnels in Arti via our Conflux feature. We have also continued preparing Arti for support of our Counter Galois Onion proposal feature.

Avalue Technology has introduced two industrial single-board computers designed to match the Raspberry Pi form factor while addressing the requirements of edge computing and IoT integration. The new models, ACP-3566-PI and ACP-IMX8-PI, offer ARM-based platforms for different embedded applications and performance demands.

Morse Micro and Gateworks Corporation have partnered to bring Wi-Fi HaLow (IEEE 802.11ah) to industrial environments. In collaboration with Silex Technology, they offer a hardware and software ecosystem for long-range, low-power, and secure wireless networking across manufacturing, energy, and transportation sectors.

The RP2350A microcontroller from Raspberry Pi features a dual-core, dual-architecture design, offering both ARM Cortex-M33 and Hazard3 RISC-V cores running up to 150MHz, with hardware floating-point support and an integrated temperature sensor.

news

Oracle Linux 9.6 Now Generally Available

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 07, 2025



The Oracle Linux team is pleased to announce the general availability of Oracle Linux 9.6 for 64-bit Intel and AMD (x86_64) and 64-bit Arm (aarch64) platforms. This release includes the following kernel options:

Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 8 (UEK 8), 6.12.0-1.23.3.2 for the x86_64 and aarch64 platforms

for the x86_64 and aarch64 platforms Red Hat Compatible Kernel (RHCK), 5.14.0-570.12.1.0.1 for the x86_64 platform

Built for distributed and multicloud computing environments, Oracle Linux is highly secure and provides simplified management and optimized performance for demanding workloads at cloud scale. It delivers 100% application binary compatibility with Red Hat Enterprise Linux, helping to ensure applications run without disruption. Oracle Linux 9.6 maintains this compatibility with the corresponding Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.6 release and delivers on Oracle's commitment to keeping Linux open and free for everyone. As a founding member of the Open Enterprise Linux Association (OpenELA), Oracle continues to contribute, maintain, and support Enterprise Linux source code.

Oracle Linux sources, binaries, ISOs, and errata are freely available and easily accessible from the Oracle Linux yum server, without restrictions.

Read on