news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 04, 2025



Quoting: 9 Myths About the Linux Terminal You Should Stop Believing —

Are you one of those people who breaks into a cold sweat at the thought of opening a Linux terminal? Do you picture yourself accidentally breaking your entire system with a single misplaced character? If so, you're not alone—but you're also buying into some seriously outdated myths.

I've been using Linux for nearly a decade, and during this time, I've encountered countless misconceptions about the terminal. Some come from outdated information, others from Hollywood's dramatic hacking scenes, and many from well-meaning but misinformed individuals. So, let me walk you through some of the biggest terminal myths and debunk them so you won't be afraid of using one of the most powerful tools in computing.