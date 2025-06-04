Karton: KDE’s Libvirt-Powered Answer to GNOME Boxes and Virt-Manager

news

Most KDE users currently rely on GTK-based virtual machine managers such as virt-manager or GNOME Boxes to manage their KVM instances.

Of course, this is fine except for one big disadvantage—these applications aren’t fully integrated into the Plasma ecosystem, often resulting in not-so-good user experiences. But that looks set to change soon.

Something exciting is looming on the horizon—a promising new project called Karton, which aims to provide a seamless virtual machine management experience tightly integrated into KDE’s Plasma desktop environment.