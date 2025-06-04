Best Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

Expanding Internet Access in Rural Latin America, One Course at a Time

If, in 2018, you had told Alan Ramírez, a Peruvian telecommunications engineer and university lecturer, that a short training course would one day shape national Internet policy and connect thousands more rural Peruvians, he might have laughed. But just five years later, that’s exactly what happened.

LinuxGizmos.com

FriendlyElec NanoPi M5 Offers RK3576, Dual LAN, MIPI-CSI, and 6 TOPS NPU

FriendlyElec has introduced the NanoPi M5, a compact single-board computer based on the Rockchip RK3576 processor. It features a 6 TOPS INT8 NPU, supports LPDDR4X or LPDDR5 memory, and offers UFS 2.0 storage along with dual Gigabit Ethernet and MIPI-CSI/DSI interfaces.

9to5Linux

Fwupd 2.0.11 Linux Firmware Updater Supports Lenovo Thunderbolt 5 Smart Docks

Coming two weeks after fwupd 2.0.10, the fwupd 2.0.11 release adds support for the Lenovo Thunderbolt 5 Smart dock, a new check-reboot-needed command for scripts to use, support for reading the SELinux state in the report failure metadata, and support for the Dell dock ownership command.

Raspberry Pi Imager 1.9.4 Adds UI Improvements, New Translations, and Bugfixes

Raspberry Pi Imager 1.9.4 updates the OS Customisation panel with regex support to match SSH public keys and removes the ‘Show password’ checkbox, disables Wayland support for the AppImage bundle, hides system drives in the destination pop-up on Linux systems, and adds support for more archive formats via the libarchive library.

VirtualBox 7.1.10 Is Out with Initial Support for Linux 6.15 and 6.16 Kernels

While Oracle is working hard on the next major release of its powerful virtualization software, VirtualBox 7.2, which promises a revamped UI and improvements to ARM virtualization, VirtualBox 7.1.10 is here to introduce initial support for the latest and greatest Linux 6.15 kernel series for both Linux guests and hosts.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-9 Released with VoLTE and Waydroid Improvements

Ubuntu Touch OTA-9 is here three months after Ubuntu Touch OTA-8 to update VoLTE support so that it works out-of-box with more carriers on several Volla devices, update Waydroid with initial support for upcoming official Android 13 images, and introduce a new Noto Color Emoji font to improve support for some newer emojis.

Alpine Linux 3.22 Released with GNOME 48, KDE Plasma 6.3, and LXQt 2.2

  
The Alpine Linux team announced today the release and general availability of Alpine Linux 3.22 as another major update to this independent and security-oriented GNU/Linux distribution.

 
elementary OS 8 Updates Deliver New Dock Features

  
The team behind elementary OS recently detailed a number of improvements to recently roll out to users of the distro

 
This Week in Plasma: Plasma 6.4 stabilizes

  
Welcome to a new issue of This Week in Plasma


  
 


 
OnePlus "Ace 6 Turbo" slated to launch as extremely gaming-friendly Android smartphone

 
PeerTube 7.2 Rolls Out with Fresh UI and Smarter Video Management Tools

  
PeerTube 7.2, an open-source, decentralized video platform

 
Rocky Linux 9.6 Released with New WSL Support, Updated Packages

  
Rocky Linux 9.6 is out now

 
Karton: KDE’s Libvirt-Powered Answer to GNOME Boxes and Virt-Manager

  
Karton is a new, still-in-development KDE-native virtual machine manager using libvirt

 
9 Myths About the Linux Terminal You Should Stop Believing

  
Are you one of those people who breaks into a cold sweat at the thought of opening a Linux terminal

 
DynFi is a firewall platform based on FreeBSD

  
DynFi Firewall is a modern open source firewall solution

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.15.1, Linux 6.14.10, Linux 6.12.32, Linux 6.6.93, Linux 6.1.141, Linux 5.15.185, Linux 5.10.238, and Linux 5.4.294

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.15.1 kernel

 
Murena’s DeGoogled Android Alternative Upgraded to /e/OS 3.0

  
Murena is out with a new major release of its deGoogled and improved version of Android — /e/OS 3.O

 
FriendlyElec NanoPi M5 Offers RK3576, Dual LAN, MIPI-CSI, and 6 TOPS NPU

  
The board supports several operating systems, including Android 14, Debian 12, Ubuntu 24.04 (Desktop and Core)

 
Sponsorships Seem to Be Coming to Arch Linux!

  
A proposal looks to introduce a transparent sponsorship process to Arch Linux

 
Stretch Break Linux App Reminds You to Stop Pixel-Gawping

  
Ubuntu 25.04 with GNOME 48 introduced new Wellbeing controls which

 
zplug is a next-generation plugin manager for zsh

  
This is free and open source software. It’s not actively developed

 
postmarketOS in 2025-05: Continuous testing, downstream split, niri, os-installer

  
We have a lot to talk about, but let's start with what you can see in the header image

 
VirtualBox 7.1.10 Is Out with Initial Support for Linux 6.15 and 6.16 Kernels

  
Oracle released VirtualBox 7.1.10 today as the fifth maintenance update to the latest VirtualBox 7.1 stable series of this popular, free, open-source, and cross-platform virtualization software for Linux, macOS, and Windows.

 
Ubuntu Touch OTA-9 Released with VoLTE and Waydroid Improvements

  
The UBports Foundation released Ubuntu Touch OTA-9 today as the ninth stable update to their Ubuntu Touch mobile operating system based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) for supported Linux devices.

 
Google Maps for Android Auto expands directions, arrival time with new instrument cluster pop-up in some vehicles

 
Oracle Linux 9.6 Released with UEK 8 and Enhanced Security Features

  
Oracle Linux 9.6 is out now, featuring UEK 8, enhanced security

 
Ubuntu Touch OTA-9 Rolls Out With VoLTE and Waydroid Upgrades

  
Ubuntu Touch OTA-9 is out with VoLTE improvements

 
My Winter Of ’99: The Year Of The Linux Desktop Is Always Next Year

  
Wasn’t Linux the future of desktop operating systems?

 
6 things I wish I knew about Arch Linux before switching

  
I first tried Arch Linux to play around with Hyprland

 
I Turned a USB Drive Into a Linux App Swiss Army Knife

  
If you're like me, you have multiple devices running different Linux distributions

 
NST is a bootable ISO live USB flash drive

  
Network Security Toolkit (NST) is a bootable ISO live USB Flash Drive (NST Live) is based on Fedora

 
Klaro is a simple and fast translation app for KDE Plasma that helps you translate text between different languages

 
Wine 10.9 Released

  
Wine 10.9 is out

 
FreeBSD 14.3-RC1 Now Available

  
almost there now

 
New EU Rules May Force 5 Years of Android Updates to All Brands

 
Raspberry PI Pico W Weather Monitor with e-Paper

  
his tutorial will show you how to create a cool Raspberry PI Pico Weather Display with an e-Paper (e-Ink) monitor showing the weather status and forecasts

 
Liberux NEXX Linux phone with RK3588S and 32GB RAM hits Indiegogo

  
But the Liberux NEXX is a work-in-progress Linux phone that could be the most powerful to date

 
This Is My Favorite Video Editing App for Linux

  
After spending a considerable amount of time testing various video editors on Linux

 
OpenMamba: Eat your greens, they're good for you

  
OpenMamba is an independent Italian distribution which uses Fedora's packaging tools and offers a choice of KDE Plasma or LXQt

 
13 Time-Saving Linux Terminal Tricks You Should Be Using

  
When using the Linux terminal, we often make mistakes

 
Malicious Pull Requests? Not on Linus Torvalds' Watch

  
A new Linux kernel drama? Yes, but it's been handled

 
Games: Horripilant, shapez 2, XWVM, and More

  
8 items from GamingOnLinux

 
Vgmi is a Gemini client written in C

  
This is free and open source software

 
Turning 21 a Week From Now [original]

  
We want to extend our thanks to Susan again

 
EU’s new rules will shake up Android update policies

 
Linux App Release Roundup: May 2025

  
May has been and gone — but delivered another sizeable set of Linux app updates for us to enjoy

 
Audacious 4.5 Beta Brings New Plugins, Better PipeWire Support

  
The first beta of Audacious 4.5

 
AxOS is an Arch-based Linux distribution for the desktop

  
Built upon the foundations of Arch Linux

 
Revisiting X11 vs Wayland With Multiple Displays

  
Recently, during the soft freeze before the Plasma 6.4 Beta was released, I used mainly X11 on both my laptops

 
I finally found a visually-pleasing Linux distro that doesn't skimp on performance

  
If you're looking for a new distribution that's as functional as it is beautiful

 
Why I'm done with Firefox for good - and which browser I'm using instead

  
I've used practically every browser out there and keep coming back to Firefox-based browsers

 
Notification Cooldown is Finally Back in Android—Here’s How It Works

 
KDE is bringing memory optimizations and more to Plasma 6.5

  
The KDE team has released the latest issue of This Week in Plasma, and it's packed with goodies

 
Raspberry PI OS Lite vs Desktop: Comparison Between the Distributions

  
People new to the Raspberry Pi computer board world often ask themselves which Operating System to use on their new board

 
The reasons people hate Linux are why I love it

  
If you spend time talking to most Linux enthusiasts

 
Review: Picking up a Pico

  
In early April I shared that I'd been experimenting with an add-on device to the Raspberry Pi series of computers

 
Summer of GNOME OS

  
So far, GNOME OS has mostly been used for testing in virtual machines

 
