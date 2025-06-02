Free and Open Source Software

In my previous article, I explored increasing the size of the swap file when using the Raspberry Pi OS. When using the Raspberry Pi 5 as a desktop machine with the 4GB model, the system can freeze easily and suddenly if I have too many applications running and/or too many Chromium tabs. When the RAM fills up, the entire system becomes unresponsive. One solution is to increase the swap file to 2GB which works well as the swap file also sits on my fast NVMe drive. But if you’re running the Pi 5 from an SD card, I suggest you consider an alternative approach.

This script enables ZRAM and attempts to optimize its effectiveness on Raspberry Pi computers. It creates a ZRAM swapspace that is four times the size of your RAM. Some of that space may not be available though as it depends on the compression ratio obtained.