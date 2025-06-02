Tux Machines

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 1st, 2025

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Slackware-Based PorteuX 2.1 Is One of the First Distros to Ship with Linux 6.15

Coming two months after PorteuX 2.0, the PorteuX 2.1 release is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.15 kernel series and ships with NTFS3 as the default driver for handling NTFS filesystems instead of NTFS-3G. The devs warn that all symlinks stored on NTFS partitions will need to be regenerated.

CachyOS ISO Snapshot for May 2025 Improves Support for Older NVIDIA GPUs

Still powered by the Linux 6.14 kernel series, the CachyOS ISO snapshot for May 2025 features the latest KDE Plasma 6.3.5 desktop environment, which is accompanied by the latest KDE Gear 25.04.1 and KDE Frameworks 6.14 software suites, all built against the Qt 6.9 open-source application framework.

LinuxGizmos.com

Touchscreen Smart Box Based on ESP32-P4 with Wi-Fi 6 or Ethernet

The ESP32-P4 Smart 86 Box is a compact development board with a 4-inch capacitive touchscreen, designed for HMI, smart control panels, and edge processing. Its 86 mm form factor allows it to be easily installed in wall-mounted enclosures for use in embedded automation and smart terminal applications.

Free and Open Source Software

GNOME Foundation Report and This Week in GNOME

  
Android Leftovers

  
Linux App Release Roundup: May 2025

  
Audacious 4.5 Beta Brings New Plugins, Better PipeWire Support

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
AxOS is an Arch-based Linux distribution for the desktop

  
Revisiting X11 vs Wayland With Multiple Displays

  
I finally found a visually-pleasing Linux distro that doesn't skimp on performance

  
Why I'm done with Firefox for good - and which browser I'm using instead

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and Various Distributions and Operating Systems

  
Games: New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients and More

  
BSD: Pledge, OpenBSD, and More

  
Wine 10.9 Released

  
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Precision Clock, and More

  
today's howtos

  
Games' Popularity, Developing Games, and Politics

  
Debian Developers' Reports: Guido Günther, Ben Hutchings, Emmanuel Kasper

  
Android Leftovers

  
KDE is bringing memory optimizations and more to Plasma 6.5

  
Raspberry PI OS Lite vs Desktop: Comparison Between the Distributions

  
The reasons people hate Linux are why I love it

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Review: Picking up a Pico

  
Summer of GNOME OS

  
Today in Techrights

  
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 1st, 2025

  
Android Leftovers

  
Is It Still Open Source? MinIO Steering Users Toward Paid Subscriptions

  
This Alternative Operating System Is Keeping Retro Computing Alive

  
How-To Geek: How-Tos

  
These 5 Linux Distros Still Support 32-Bit PCs

  
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS End Of Life – activate ESM to keep your fleet of devices secure and operational

  
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Linuxfx 11.25.06 “NOBLE”

  
AlmaLinux OS 10 Released as a Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10

  
Independent Distro KaOS 2025.05 Arrives with Linux 6.14 and KDE Gear 25.04

  
Publishing a book from the GNOME desktop

  
Armbian 25.5 Released with Support for Banana Pi M2+ and BeagleBone AI-64 SBCs

  
I put Linux on this 8-inch mini laptop, and unlocked a new way of computing

  
New Release of BlueOnyx 9.6 and More (RHEL Clone)

  
We're 21 Next Week [original]

  
today's leftovers (GNU/Linux Focus)

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Security Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Open Hardware: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Web Browsers/Web Servers Leftovers

  
Supercharging Ubuntu Releases: Monthly Snapshots & Automation

  
Security  Bugs in Apport and systemd-coredump

  
OpenSUSE Tumbleweed: A Powerhouse, Rock-Solid Linux Desktop Distro

  
This terminal-based file manager for Linux beats every alternative out there

  
CachyOS ISO Snapshot for May 2025 Improves Support for Older NVIDIA GPUs

  
today's howtos

  
Slackware-Based PorteuX 2.1 Is One of the First Distros to Ship with Linux 6.15

  
Ubuntu 25.10 will Have a Brand New Terminal (and Image Viewer)

  
A Visual Journey Through IPFire’s Development

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
April/May in KDE Itinerary

  
today's leftovers

  
Open Hardware: ESP32 and 3-D Printing

  
today's howtos

  
antiX-23.2 – init-diversity – 2025 remaster edition

  
Today in Techrights

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Kernel: POSIX Experiment, Linux Dial, and EXT4 Performance

  
today's howtos

  
RHEL and Open Hardware

  
Debian and Ubuntu Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Browsers, Coding, and Standards

  
Security Leftovers

  
Alpine Linux 3.22 Released with GNOME 48, KDE Plasma 6.3, and LXQt 2.2

  
OBS Studio 31.1 Promises Multitrack Video Support on Linux, Beta Out Now

  
Kernel, Btrfs, and Mesa

  
Linux Format Magazine Ends with Issue 329

  
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, PocketBeagle, Banana Pi, and More

  
Mozilla and Firefox: Users' Choices, Fake Money Scams, Decommissioning Social Support and Mobile Store Support Programs, Urgent Patching

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Games: ACTION GAME MAKER, Mosa Lina, Kabuto Park, and More

  
IBM: CentOS, Fedora, and Red Hat

  
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers

  
This Week in Plasma: Plasma 6.4 stabilizes

  
Android Leftovers

  
Navidrome 0.56 Music Server & Streamer Brings Major Overhaul

  
GStreamer 1.26.2 Improves the D3D12 Video Decoder for NVIDIA GPUs, WAV Playback

  
5 features that make NixOS the best Linux distro I have used

  
The Essential Linux commands that every user needs to know

  
NVIDIA 575 Linux Graphics Driver Released with Support for NVIDIA Smooth Motion

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
DragonFly BSD is a UNIX-like operating system

  
Techpaladin joins KDE's patrons

  
Plasma desktop & the curious case of missing icons

  
Olimex Showcases Open Source €20 Smart Home Server Project

  
Nobara Linux: Fedora’s Wild Side, Unleashed

  
Updating your Windows 10 PC? I found a Linux distro that can give it 5 to 10 more years of life

  
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers

  
Security and FUD Leftovers

  
Hackaday Projects, Including IcePI Zero

  
GNU/Linux and Free Software Videos

  
today's howtos

  
Today in Techrights

  
