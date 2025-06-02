news
Free and Open Source Software
-
ZSH Quickstart Kit - LinuxLinks
ZSH Quickstart Kit is a simple ZSH quickstart for using ZSH, zgenom, oh-my-zsh and a curated list of extra plugins. It is designed to be easy to customize without requiring you to maintain your own fork.
This is free and open source software.
Raspberry Pi 5 Desktop Mini PC: Script to use a ZRAM swapdrive - LinuxLinks
In my previous article, I explored increasing the size of the swap file when using the Raspberry Pi OS. When using the Raspberry Pi 5 as a desktop machine with the 4GB model, the system can freeze easily and suddenly if I have too many applications running and/or too many Chromium tabs. When the RAM fills up, the entire system becomes unresponsive. One solution is to increase the swap file to 2GB which works well as the swap file also sits on my fast NVMe drive. But if you’re running the Pi 5 from an SD card, I suggest you consider an alternative approach.
This script enables ZRAM and attempts to optimize its effectiveness on Raspberry Pi computers. It creates a ZRAM swapspace that is four times the size of your RAM. Some of that space may not be available though as it depends on the compression ratio obtained.
Pins creates and edits app shortcuts - LinuxLinks
Pins allows you to customize your app menu by editing .desktop files.
This is free and open source software.
ncgopher is a gopher, gemini and finger client - LinuxLinks
ncgopher is a gopher, gemini and finger client for the modern internet. It uses ncurses and is written in Rust.
Gopher was developed in 1991 at the University of Minnesota, and named after the school’s mascot. Gopher is a menu-driven interface that allows a user to browse for text information served off of various gopher servers. Gemini is an application-level internet protocol for the distribution of arbitrary files, with some special consideration for serving a lightweight hypertext format which facilitates linking between files.
This is free and open source software.
dgb-n64 is an experimental low-level N64 emulator - LinuxLinks
dgb-n64 is a experimental low-level N64 emulator written in C and a bit of C++.
This emulator is still under heavy development and not ready for prime time. Compatibility is not high and performance is not great (yet). The goals of this project are to create a low-level emulator with good compatibility, while learning a lot along the way.