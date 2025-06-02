news
AxOS is an Arch-based Linux distribution for the desktop
Quoting: AxOS is an Arch-based Linux distribution for the desktop - LinuxLinks —
AxOS is a cutting-edge operating system that draws its inspiration from Arch Linux, with a French touch. Built upon the foundations of Arch Linux, AxOS combines the power and flexibility of Arch with a refined and elegant user experience. Designed to cater to users who value both aesthetics and performance, AxOS leverages the latest Arch kernel to provide a seamless and efficient computing environment.