Audacious 4.5 Beta Brings New Plugins, Better PipeWire Support

Jun 02, 2025



For those unfamiliar with it, Audacious is a lightweight, opens-source and cross-platform audio player written in C++. It was first released in 2005 as a fork of Beep Media Player, itself a fork of the legendary WinAMP-inspired Linux audio app XMMS.

Though Audacious is descended from audio players that were considered a bit flashy in their heyday, its fair to say its among the more ‘modest’ look media players in the modern era (it can be jazzed up with skins).

Aesthetic choices aside, Audacious‘ primary aim is delivering a fuss-free, resource-efficient music playback, support for an expansive set of plugins, robust media codec handling, and native GTK and Qt GUIs.